Liver Disease Treatment Market to Reach $36.45 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: AMR

Increase in incidence of liver disease and surge in government and non-government awareness program have boosted the growth of the global liver disease treatment market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Liver Disease Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antiviral Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Vaccines, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy Drugs) and Disease Type (Hepatitis, Autoimmune Diseases, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Cancer, Genetic Disorders and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global liver disease treatment industry generated $20.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $36.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/388

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in incidence of liver diseases, surge in government and non-government awareness program, and surge in geriatric population coupled with rise in alcohol consumption and poor dietary habits have boosted the growth of the global liver disease treatment market. However, strict regulatory approvals related to liver diseases treatment drugs and vaccines and resistance to antiviral drugs used in treatment of hepatitis B and C hamper the market growth. On the contrary, presence of strong pipeline products is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has a moderate impact due to decline in need for drugs that are used in liver treatment, limited availability of medical care, and shortage of healthcare staff.

The rise in burden of Covid-19 related hospitalization negatively affected the healthcare sector.

On the contrary, the research studies and activities such as clinical trials for safety and efficacy for treatment of liver diseases boosted the demand for liver disease treatment.

The antiviral drugs segment held the lion's share

By treatment type, the antiviral drugs segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global liver disease treatment market, due to rise in prevalence of virus infected liver diseases and availability of branded and generic drugs. However, the immunosuppressants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in autoimmune diseases and increase in liver transplants.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/388

The cancer segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the cancer segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to rise in alcohol consumption, obesity, and hepatitis cases. However, the hepatitis segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global liver disease treatment market, owing to rise in the number of hepatitis cases across the globe.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in geriatric population, adoption of advanced technologies, robust R&D infrastructure for life science researchers, and improved liver disease treatment. However, the global liver disease treatment market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in liver diseases, increase in public-private investments, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D.

Major market players

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb

Emergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma)

F. Hoffman-LA Roche

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Epigenetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Pulse Oximeters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

3D Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Radiotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

PET-CT Scanner Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research