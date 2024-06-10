Live Streaming Market to be Worth $756.5 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Live Streaming Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Component (Software, Services), Offering Model (B2B, B2C), Streaming Type (Audio, Video, Game), Vertical (Media, Education, Gaming, Government, Fitness) - Global Forecast to 2031' the live streaming market is expected to reach $756.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2024 to 2031.

Live streaming refers to the broadcasting of real-time video or audio content over the Internet. It allows viewers to watch and listen to events, activities, or performances as they happen without needing to download the content beforehand. It involves a live feed of video or audio being captured by a camera, microphone, or other recording equipment and transmitted to an online platform in real time.

Viewers can engage with the content creator or broadcaster through live chat, comments, polls, and other interactive features during the broadcast. Live streaming content can be accessed on various devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, making it convenient for audiences to watch from anywhere with an internet connection. The growth of this market can be attributed to several factors, including the surging popularity of esports and video games, growing preference for live-streamed content, and increasing smartphone adoption and internet penetration. Additionally, the increasing focus on network bandwidth optimization and the rising scope of live-streaming technology are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, connectivity and production issues may restrain the growth of this market. However, fake traffic on live-streaming websites is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

The live streaming market is segmented by component, offering model, streaming type, vertical, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on component, the global live streaming market is broadly segmented into services and software/solutions. In 2024, the services segment is expected to account for a larger share of around 93.5% of the live streaming market. The segment is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for new installation and integration of live-streaming platforms, the need for professional post-production support, upgradation, and maintenance to help deliver content based on client specifications and provide a personalized experience to viewers, surging demand for customer support, content creation services, and subscription services.

Based on offering, the global live streaming market is broadly segmented into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). In 2024, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is expected to account for a larger share of around 91.5% of the live streaming market. The segment is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to transmit live content on the internet for better brand engagement and reach, the growing adoption of smart devices, and faster internet penetration. In addition, the rising integration of live-streaming platforms by retail and media & entertainment sectors, alongside the increasing prominence of social media and e-commerce platforms, are further contributing to the fastest growth of the overall market in the region.

Based on streaming type, the global live streaming market is broadly segmented into audio streaming, video streaming, and game streaming. In 2024, the video streaming segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 65.4% of the live streaming market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the changing online data consumption and surfing behavior of consumers, the growing use of new applications to attract new customers for branding and marketing by influencers, the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions to increase the reach of live video content, and growing popularity of social media platforms and other digital mediums. However, the game streaming segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031.

Based on end user, the global live streaming market is broadly segmented into media & entertainment, enterprises, education institutes, sports & gaming, government agencies, fitness clubs, religious organizations, and other end users. In 2024, the media & entertainment segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 36.0% of the live streaming market. The segment is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing popularity of online live video streaming in the media & entertainment industry, increasing preference for on-demand and live streaming services by consumers worldwide, the emergence of new content formats such as web series, podcasts, and live events, and use of advance technologies including artificial intelligence for increasing the reach of video content, improve video quality and provide security.

Based on geography, the global live streaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of around 38.1% of the global live streaming market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the surging adoption of live-streaming platforms for better brand engagement and customer reach, increasing availability of affordable internet access and expanding 4G and 5G networks across the region, growing esports and gaming culture, and expanding e-commerce ecosystem in countries including China and India.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the live streaming market are Flux Broadcast (U.K.), Facebook Inc. (Instagram) (U.S.), Dacast (U.S.), Twitch Interactive, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huya Inc. (China), Stream Hatchet SLU (Spain), Empire Video Productions, LLC (Florida), Afreecatv Corp. (South Korea), Streamshark (Australia), Dailymotion (France), Vimeo, Inc. (U.S.), Tiktok (U.S.), EventStreaming.TV (WaveFX Ltd.) (U.K.), Pluto Inc. (U.S.), Boxcast (U.S.), VosCast (U.S.), Uplynk (U.S.), and Wowza (U.S.).

