Live Streaming Market Could Exceed $245 Billion By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Streaming markets and its providers, fall into that rare category of companies and markets that have actually fared well recently due to the global pandemic! Live streaming sites have gained precedence in light of emerging social media platforms and affordable data consumption plans. Live streaming software allows users to present a live feed of events. It has been recently been used by social media influencers for gaining followers and debate on interesting topics. According to a recent report from Market Research Future (MRFR), the global live streaming market can expand to USD 247,275 million by 2027. The report said that: "The market is deemed to expand owing to emergence of various social media platforms providing voice to opinions and commentaries on various interests. This is attributed to public figures, celebrities, and government agencies using the software for reaching masses. Growing popularity of online gaming and esports tournaments are evidence of the large potential of the industry. The monetization of the content using live streaming sites by channel owners can drive its use over the forecast period. Establishment of podcasts and preference of ad-supported live streaming casts will be beneficial for the market in the long run. The increasing net-savvy populace, rapid urbanization, and availability of affordable broadband plans can facilitate the live streaming industry." Active companies with recent developments in the Tech Industry include: Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET), Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB: HLLPF) (CSE: HP), Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME).

Market Research Future continued: "But rise of data attribution manipulation for gaining fake clicks and engagement boosts can deter the market growth. Efforts for controlling malicious narratives and fake internet traffic can be lucrative for live streaming developers over the forecast period. Major end-users of the live streaming market include government, education, media & entertainment, events, esports, retail, and others. The media & entertainment segment is estimated to exhibit 28.3% CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to consumption of celebrity news and movie updates by customers. Launch of channels by movie studios and small-time influencers for doling out interesting content can drive the vertical growth. Engagement of audiences seems to be the top priority of channel owners and increasing their customer base. On the other hand, the esports vertical is likely to generate huge revenues for the global live streaming market. This is attributed to rise of gaming communities and launch of MMORPGs by game developers. Establishment of eSport tournaments and live streaming of events coupled with sponsorship deals can bolster the segment's rise in the coming years."

Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (OTCQB: HLLPF) BREAKING NEWS: Hello Pal Announces $2,412,000 Monthly Revenue for March 2021 - Hello Pal International Inc., a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it achieved 12,518,000 CNY ($2,412,000 CAD) in revenue for the month of March 2021, an increase of around 800,000 CNY from the previous month.

Operating under a CAD/CNY exchange rate of 5.19 as of April 7, 2021, the monthly revenue of $2,412,000 CAD is the fourth successive month above $2 million that the Company has achieved. Gross margin for the period was 15%.

Non-China revenue has been progressing steadily, with non-China revenue now accounting for 20% of its total revenue, having increased from 16% the previous month. Additionally, the number of non-China livestreaming minutes is now double that of China, the daily non-China hosts is now triple that of China, and significantly, the number of paying users from non-China countries has also exceeded that of China.

"We are pleased to be able to continue our growth in revenue and as the data suggests, our efforts in the overseas livestreaming markets are slowly bearing fruit," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company. Read this entire press release and more news for Hello Pal at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hp

Other industry developments from around the markets include:

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Jinbo Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei, stated that, "We closed 2020 with a strong fourth quarter, completing a year of transition and progresses by outperforming our revenue guidance and achieving profitability in the quarter. The successful execution of our strategic focus on our core competitiveness and operational optimization is paying off with excellent results in all key operating and financial metrics. We are pleased to report a 15.0% quarter-over-quarter growth in our total revenues and a net income of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter. In 2020, we focused on optimizing our product features to improve user experiences and enhance our long-term competitiveness. Especially, we continued expansion of our cloud computing service capabilities with a growing and diversified enterprise client base. We also furthered our endeavor to improve blockchain technology and explored its applications by cooperating with higher learning institutions and other entities."

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) a leading mobile social networking platform in China, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

"2020 was a tough year for us. I am proud that my teams were able to navigate through the many challenges with relentless focus on our core mission. Our commitment to the core mission enabled us to make difficult but right decision in the past year for the long term wellbeing of our company and our community," commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "After several months of hard work, we have started seeing positive trends in the content ecosystem as well as business of the core Momo. Getting through the bumpy journey last year was a valuable growth experience for our team. I am happy to see we have finally come out of the temporary drawbacks, stronger and better poised to seize the growth opportunities ahead of us." For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.36 billion to RMB3.46 billion, representing a decrease of 6.5% to 3.7% year-over-year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly with respect to the potential lasting impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently announced the launch of an advertising brand studio to produce new creative ad formats and TV programming tailored for marketers. The advertising brand studio will help marketers go beyond the traditional 30-second TV ad spot and amplify big moments in the marketing calendar, including advertiser-commissioned short-form TV programs, interactive video ads, and other branded content on The Roku Channel.

"The shift to TV streaming has accelerated and leading advertisers are going beyond the 30-second ad," said Dan Robbins, Vice President, Ad Marketing, Roku. "We're excited to launch a new advertising brand studio for marketers to create streamer-first campaigns on America's #1 TV streaming platform."

In launching the studio, Roku has completed an agreement with the Funny Or Die Branded Entertainment division in which a number of the company's branded content team members will join Roku. Industry veterans Chris Bruss and Brian Toombs from Funny Or Die and Rachel Daly Helfman from Snap Inc. will join Roku's Patrick Colletto in leadership roles for the advertising brand studio. These individuals bring extensive expertise crafting award-winning content for advertisers such as Kroger, Lyft, Ralph Lauren, Wendy's and more.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, recently launched a collaborative charity album with pop singer and TME Music Care Ambassador Chen Linong, and a select group of autistic children. Dubbed "Stars and Wishes", this album was launched on World Autism Awareness Day as part of TME Music Care FM, which continues the efforts of TME Music Charity Projects.

In China, children with autism are commonly referred to as "children of the stars". In the album "Stars and Wishes", Chen Linong uses music to give an encouraging voice to autistic children, with the warm lyrics in the song "Ten Thousand Sparkles": "We will guard the love in our hearts, and radiate warmth every minute. Lighting up a colorful life for you and accompanying you, getting through this together." Universal Music Group, the music publishing company under which Chen Linong is signed, will publish and promote this single worldwide.

