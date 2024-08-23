Live Streaming Leading the Future: NIMO and Tencent Games Join Forces to Explore New Global Gaming Trends

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21, Gamescom 2024, one of the world's premier gaming conventions, began at the Messe Köln in Germany. This prestigious annual event draws gaming giants and service providers from across the globe, with this year's participants including NIMO—a leading game and entertainment streaming platform in Southeast Asia. For NIMO, this marks a significant milestone as it partners with Tencent Games for the first time at a major industry event.

NIMO CEO Leo Li

At the NIMO booth, visitors were introduced to an array of exclusive, co-branded merchandise, from intricately designed figurines to trendy T-shirts and custom pillows. Leveraging NIMO's rich content ecosystem, extensive resource network, and its deep collaboration with Tencent Games, the booth became a hotspot for potential partners, many of whom engaged in discussions and expressed keen interest in this vibrant, youth-oriented streaming platform. As a special highlight, NIMO invited Vietnamese superstar streamer Mixi to the event, where he showcased NIMO's custom apparel, interacted with fans, snapped photos, and handed out co-branded merchandise—underscoring the platform's commitment to making a splash at this year's Gamescom.

Tencent Games, a key participant at the event, showcased its latest offerings in collaboration with its Timi Studios, MoreFun Studios, technical teams, and global gaming brand Level Infinite. Attendees were treated to previews of the latest versions of "Arena Breakout: Infinite", "Delta Force: Hawk Ops", "Exoborne", and "V Rising", with cutting-edge technologies like AI enhancing the gameplay experience for global audiences. In addition, Tencent Games teamed up with partners such as Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE), WeTest, Cloud-enabled Studios, and NIMO to present comprehensive global gaming solutions. The success of Tencent Games is closely tied to these solution teams, which empower developers and creators to produce top-tier games more efficiently and cost-effectively.

To dive deeper into game development and marketing strategies, Tencent Games hosted an "Online Game Solution Space" presentation, targeting elite global developers, brand clients, and industry insiders. During this session, NIMO, as a strategic partner of Tencent Games, made an exciting announcement: it will take on a pivotal role in Tencent Games' "Online Game Solution," specifically within the "Marketing Solutions" segment, where it will handle critical tasks in "distribution" and "operations." This development signifies a deepening of the collaboration between NIMO and Tencent Games, as well as with key titles like "Arena Breakout: Infinite", "Honor of Kings", and "Tarisland". Together, they aim to leverage their strengths in high-quality game products, localized resources, and professional operational strategies to enhance the global distribution and commercial success of these top-tier games.

During a panel discussion, NIMO highlighted its robust capabilities in game localization, community management, in-game currency distribution, and localized event marketing, demonstrating its expertise to the global gaming industry. Jo Chin, NIMO's Head of Business, noted that many companies struggle with entering foreign markets due to a lack of localized market experience. However, with six years of local resource development under its belt, NIMO has become a crucial bridge for game developers aiming to expand overseas.

NIMO has already established a strong presence, bringing together top influencers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. It has built a rich network of key media, core user communities, premier esports venues, and high-end commercial complexes across Southeast Asia. This ecosystem empowers NIMO to deliver on event planning, production, game co-publishing, and localized content marketing.

As its collaboration with Tencent Games deepens, NIMO is set to further strengthen its ties with various game titles and enhance resource sharing. Positioned as a full-service game distribution platform, global influencer marketing agency, and professional esports event organizer, NIMO will continue to leverage its solid government and business connections, media outreach, and community marketing resources to provide game developers and brands with more efficient and diverse commercial services.

About NIMO：

NIMO is a leading global live streaming platform operated by HUYA Inc. Launched in 2018, NIMO currently maintains local offices and teams in various countries and regions worldwide, including SEA and MENA. NIMO has entered into partnerships with numerous renowned E-sports teams and top hosts from around the globe, and is the designated live stream cooperation platform for a multitude of world-class E-sports events.

