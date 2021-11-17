Live-Cell Imaging Market size worth $ 4.24 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.47% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

- Growing Incidence of various infectious and chronic disease is driving demand for the efficient research and development towards cell-based research is promoting the demand for Live-Cell Imaging Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Live-Cell Imaging Market" By Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Software), By Application (Drug Discovery, Developmental Biology, Cell Biology), By End User (academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Live-Cell Imaging Market size was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Live-Cell Imaging Market Overview

The rising concern of cancer is one of the major factors behind the growth of the increasing demand for this technology. Furthermore, the government is actively taking initiatives to fund cell-based research. Moreover, live-cell imaging has a wide area of application and it can be used to understand dynamic processes and cellular structures. Moreover, it can also be used to study cellular integrity, protein trafficking, enzyme activity, localization of molecules, exocytosis, and endocytosis among others. Furthermore, the process can also be applied to monitor the molecules in live animals. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using live-cell imaging in research and development to develop new medicines. Additionally, live-cell imaging is also used for high content screening.

However, the value of implementing live-cell imaging is extremely high is acting as a restraint for the market. Moreover, the technology requires a highly-skilled professional to study and understand cell functions. The lack of availability of skilled professionals is also expected to restrain the growth of the live cell imaging market. However, with increasing investments in training and development programs, this factor is expected to have a low impact in the long run. Furthermore, the live cell imaging technique is gradually being applied by pharmaceutical companies to develop personalized medicine. This demand is expected to grow in the future.

Key Developments

In September 2021 , PHC Corporation of North America has signed partnership with the SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd to market and sell the SCREEN Cell3iMager series of live-cell imaging systems in North America .

, PHC Corporation of has signed partnership with the SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd to market and sell the SCREEN Cell3iMager series of live-cell imaging systems in . In June 2021 , CytoSMART Technologies unveiled two new fluorescence live-cell imaging systems: Lux3 FL Duo Kit and the Multi Lux3 FL for side-by-side comparison of cell cultures.

Key Players

The major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer, Inc. and Carl Zeiss AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Live-Cell Imaging Market On the basis of Product, Application, End User, and Geography.

Live-Cell Imaging Market, By Product

Instruments



Consumables



Software

Live-Cell Imaging Market, By Application

Drug Discovery



Developmental Biology



Cell Biology



Stem Cell Biology

Live-Cell Imaging Market, By End User

Academic & Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Academic & Research Institutes

Live-Cell Imaging Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

