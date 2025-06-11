Live Caffeine demonstration rounds out a landmark day at the 2025 World Computer Summit

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3rd 2025, DFINITY Foundation hosted a market-leading selection of international technologists, developers, policy makers, community members, builders, and pioneers in Zürich for the second World Computer Summit (WCS) – a one-day event dedicated to the future of the open internet.

The event focused on several themes, all critical to the realisation of the World Computer vision. These included the topics of decentralised compute, sovereign cloud and data infrastructure, tamperproof and autonomous infrastructure, the role and need for AI on chain, the investment and regulatory landscape, and the many efforts DFINITY is undertaking to help make digital landscapes safer, more productive, and more interconnected than ever before. The diverse range of influential speakers spanned companies and institutions such as Animoca Brands, UNDP, Cisco, Heidrick & Struggles, ETH Zurich, 21Shares, Boston Consulting Group, Credit Agricole Italia, and many more, who all shared a similar message: decentralization and AI adoption are no longer abstract concepts or nice to haves – but an urgent, achievable reality.

With more than 1,000 attendees welcomed for a Main Stage program of keynotes, panels, firesides, demos, the most notable moment of the day came just before the event's close, as DFINITY Foundation's Founder and Chief Scientist, Dominic Williams, unveiled a new paradigm for the Self-Writing Internet.

As Dom delivered the world's first, live, onstage demo of DFINITY's hotly anticipated Caffeine AI tool, it was clear for all those in attendance that this secure, customisable, end-to-end, app builder has the potential to radically transform the lives of anyone with internet access - all through its easy-to-use natural language prompt and highly intuitive user interface. He also announced the opening of the hotly anticipated waitlist for alpha access, with sign ups now accessible via the dedicated microsite join.caffeine.ai . Caffeine is the world's first self-writing apps platform, and represents a milestone development for DFINITY Foundation.

Community engagement and developer activations

One of the most notable aspects of WCS25 was the strength and enthusiasm of the ICP builder and holder community, with an entire section of the event staged to platform, engage, and demonstrate ICP's exceptional capabilities to builders of all levels of growth. From early-stage developers to established dapp teams and infrastructure providers, this part of the event highlighted the diversity and momentum of the ICP ecosystem.

Pitches and Panels in this section included notable ICP projects, such as KongSwap, Liquidium, PiggyCell, Omnity Network, and more.

Throughout the day, the Ecosystem Stage played host to an engaging array of demonstrations, project pitches, use cases and builder tools, spanning DeFi, Agentic AI, RWA, and more. DFINITY's expert teams also delivered critical project milestone updates and capability demonstrations for OISY Wallet and Chain Fusion technologies, to name just a few.

A new era of Internet Computer 2.0

As the Summit drew to a close, it was clear that the movement for an open, decentralized Internet focusing on accessibility, data sovereignty and ownership is growing - and will be fueled by a combination of developer ambition and AI capabilities. The DFINITY Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing forward to make this vision a reality, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and contributing to the development of breakthrough, real-world, applications.

Speaking on the demonstration, Dominic Williams said, "We are proud to announce the advent of Internet Computer 2.0. The network now provides a unique cloud computing environment that enables AI to build solo. Today we demonstrated an incredible alpha version of the platform, which will be followed by a beta in about a month that will be released to the public. We are targeting a future where everyone in the world can create online functionality just by talking."

Catch up on a recording of the live demonstration here . Check out more information about DFINITY and ICP's vision here .

