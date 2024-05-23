LiuGong Makes Its Debut at CSPI-EXPO 2024

CHIBA, Japan, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 22 to 24, 2024, LiuGong showcases 6 electric machines at Construction&Survey Productivity Improvement Expo (CSPI-EXPO), including 9027FE & 922E excavators, LS0607E & LS0808E scissor lifts, 856HE & 870HE wheel loaders. Following its impressive appearances at INTERMAT in France and the Vei og Anlegg exhibition in Norway, LiuGong once again captivated global attention with its innovative technology as the company showcased all-electric products at the exhibition.

On the first day of the exhibition, LiuGong held the Electric Product launch at its booth. Industry media from Japan and Xinhua News Agency conducted an exclusive interview with Zeng Guang'an, Chairman and CEO of LiuGong. "Since embarking on the development of electric technology in 2014, LiuGong has made significant achievements in the field of electric intelligence over a decade of relentless pursuit and innovation. LiuGong's electric equipment has been successfully promoted in China, ASEAN, Europe, North America, and India. LiuGong has sold over 5,000 electric machines worldwide, marking our strong presence in the global market. Bringing LiuGong to Japan, we are embarking on a new journey. We aim to help Japan reduce carbon emissions, support green initiatives, and lower total ownership costs for customers through our full range of electric equipment. At the same time, we will respect Japan's culture and industry regulations and are committed to providing comprehensive solutions to Japanese customers with equipment that has been rigorously tested and validated worldwide,"said Zeng Guang'an during the interview.

With their distinctive green livery, the six products displayed at the show share LiuGong's Red Dot Award-winning design DNA and put the operator right at the heart of the machine, demonstrating LiuGong's leadership in BEV technology.

In the future, LiuGong will work closely with local Japanese dealers to promote the development of intelligent construction and assist Japan in achieving its carbon emission targets. Additionally, LiuGong will provide comprehensive and efficient solutions to Japanese customers through fast and efficient services and a complete spare parts system, creating more value.

