Litmus Automation Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering an Industrial Edge Computing Platform

"From industrial data collection and edge analytics to central IoT management, Litmus Automation's innovative and unified IIoT edge-to-cloud platform offers customers the foundation for any Industry 4.0 initiative," said Sankara Narayanan Senior Industry Analyst. "Manufacturing companies find Litmus Automation's LoopEdge and Loop platforms valuable because they can seamlessly connect all of their disparate industrial devices, systems, and legacy equipment machines, as well as obtain a 360-degree view of all their operations. Furthermore, they do not need to rely on intermediaries for deployment."

LoopEdge is installed out-of-the-box on any IoT gateway or industrial PC. It is deployed as an operating system (OS) or in a virtual machine (VM), and presents seamless and secure connectivity to legacy industrial devices and systems, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), distributed control systems (DCSs), controllers, robotic systems and computer numeric control (CNC) machines. LoopEdge is unique in the industry because it can speak to almost all the different industrial devices and systems. Although some legacy products can speak to certain industrial systems too, they are not designed for IIoT or Edge computing, and they are difficult to manage across different factories without proper security measures taken into consideration.

As manufacturing companies begin scaling across different factories and remote sites, Loop connects the various LoopEdge gateways, centralizes the data, and then manages the entire lifecycle of edge devices. Device management functions include mass provisioning devices, sending firmware updates over-the-air, and deploying applications or logic to the edge. Loop can either be hosted on Litmus Automation's own Azure platform, or customers can host it on their own AWS, Azure, or Google platforms as well as in their own private data centers.

"While LoopEdge and Loop are Litmus Automation's core products, they also offer an add-on application called LoopInsights, which allows customers to create their own dashboards and visualizations across different factories. LoopInsights provides quick and easy visualization at the cloud or data center level," noted Narayanan. "Litmus Automation works along with system integrators, distributors, and hardware and cloud partners to build an extensive ecosystem comprised of some of the most prominent IIoT companies. Its visionary innovations and strategic partnerships have positioned it for continued growth in the future."

