Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Battery Market worth $7.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Battery Market is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2028 from USD 4.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.1 % during the 2023-2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Recently, a shift from fossil fuels toward renewable energy fuels has been observed to reduce carbon emissions. The most adopted renewable forms of energy are solar and wind energy. Although these energies are abundantly available, they are not persistent in terms of time and output. Storage solutions are adopted to supply the load at any time. Battery energy storage systems are used to store electricity and overcome the imbalance between the available energy supplied by the sources and the energy required. This will help to drive the market for these batteries in future.

The market for the medium voltage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

LTO batteries in the medium voltage range of 12–36 V are widely utilized in applications such as UPS systems, solar power systems, electric scooters, power tools, and medical devices. Available in different capacities, they have the highest energy density with the lightest weight possible. These batteries have a 10X longer life than others and offer up to 70% weight savings, zero maintenance, faster charging times, temperature monitoring, built-in safety protection, 100% usable capacity, and easy installation.

The market for 3,001 to 10,000 mAh capacity segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

LTO batteries with a 3,001–10,000 mAh capacity are mostly used in UPS systems, emergency power backup supplies, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and drones. With the growing population and rising environmental concerns, the demand for HEVs, and PHEVs is increasing rapidly worldwide, which is consequently fueling the demand for LTO batteries. Toshiba Corporation offers 10 Ah LTO cells, mainly designed for hybrid electric vehicles, buses, and trucks. In addition, it can also be used as a regenerative electric power in start-stop, railway systems, and industrial equipment. Moreover, electric vehicles such as electric AGVs, AMRs, power tools, and other equipment are also increasingly used in various industries, driving the adoption of LTO batteries.

The automotive application is projected to grow at significant CAGR from 2023 to 2028

The automotive industry is expected to be one of the major adopters of LTO batteries industry during the forecast period. With the growing urbanization, the demand for cleaner transportation alternatives has also increased. For this, governments in several regions are supporting the development of cleaner vehicles and the battery manufacturing industry. Countries such as US, UK, Germany, Japan and others are also working toward boosting the adoption of cleaner vehicles and releasing several policies and schemes for the users and manufacturers of such vehicles, which will drive the market's growth.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share of the LTO battery market during the forecast period.

The North American Lithium titanate oxide (LTO) battery market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US holds a major share of the lithium titanate oxide (LTO) battery market. It is one of the largest markets for consumer electronics and electric and hybrid electric vehicles. The abundance of lithium deposits in the US is expected to drive the demand for LTO batteries in the region. North America is a major manufacturing hub for HEVs and PHEVs, which are the key application areas for LTO batteries. Moreover, recycling laws for properly recycling and reusing batteries have been implemented in the region, which is driving the growth of the LTO battery market.

The key players in this LTO battery companies include Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Microvast Holdings, Inc. (US), Leclanché SA (Switzerland), and Nichicon Corporation (Japan) and others.

