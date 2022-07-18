Lithium Niobate Modulator Market to Reach $6.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.74% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for lithium niobate modulator in defense and aerospace industries and application in optical computing, digital & analogue signal processing, and communications have boosted the growth of the global lithium niobate modulator market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Lithium Niobate Modulator Market by Type (10 GHz, 20 GHz, 40 GHz, Others), by Wavelength Window (800 nm, 1060 nm, 1300 nm, 1550 nm, Others), by Application (Phase Keyed Optical Communications, Spectrum Broadening, Interferometric Sensing, Quantum Key Distribution, Others), by End Use (IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defence, Industrial, Research, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.' As per the report, the global lithium niobate modulator industry was pegged at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Increase in demand for lithium niobate modulator in defense and aerospace industries and application in optical computing, digital & analogue signal processing, and communications have boosted the growth of the global lithium niobate modulator market. However, cost of modulator hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advanced technologies and deployment of 5G data network in the telecommunications field would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 180+ Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17206

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, major investors focused on improving internet infrastructure market.

Increase in massively scalable computer science supplemented the market during the pandemic. Moreover, rise in demand for high-speed serial transmitters and modulators in communication systems, servers, and various electronic systems boosted the market growth.

The interferometric sensing segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the interferometric sensing segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of 3G, 4G, and 5G and VoLTE networks. However, the phase keyed optical communications segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fourth of the global lithium niobate modulator market.

The IT and Telecom Segment Dominated the Market

By end use, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global lithium niobate modulator market. However, the aerospace and defense segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period, as it assists in decreasing freight costs, tracking deliveries in real-time, and improving customer service.

North America held the Lion's Share

By region, the global lithium niobate modulator market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to high adoption of automated systems for warehouse & distribution centers and technological advancements. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period, owing to rise in e-commerce, surge in adoption of automation solutions such as robotics technology, autonomous mobile robots, and greater need for fast last-mile delivery services.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17206

Major Market Players

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI Schaefer Group

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market by Fiber Type (Single-Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), by Operating Principle (Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR), Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)), by Application (Oil & Gas, Power Cable Monitoring, Pipeline Surveillance, Fire Detection, Environmental Monitoring, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Micro-LED Display Market by Product (Large scale Display, Small and Medium-sized Display, Micro Display), by Application (Smartphone and Tablet, PC and Laptop, TV, Smartwatch, Others), by Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Entertainment and Sports, Automotive, Retail, Government and Defense, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Digital Pen Market by Platform Type (Android, Ios, Window), by Technology (Camera Digital Pen, Accelerometer Digital Pen, Trackball Digital Pen, Others), by End User (Bfsi, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, It & Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

IP Intercom Market By Type (Visible, And Invisible), and Application (Commercial, Government, Industrial, Residential, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Pre-Book Now With 10% Discount:

Lighting and Distribution Panel board Market– Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2030

Quantum Dots Display– Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2030

Wireless Monitoring Market– Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research