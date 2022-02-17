Lithium Mining Market Size to Reach USD 6.37 Billion in 2030 | Rising Demand for Lithium for Manufacturing EV Batteries and Application in Ceramic and Glass Manufacturing are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium mining market size reached USD 3.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of lithium for air treatment is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Global lithium mining market revenue growth is also expected to be driven by increasing application of lithium in ceramic and glass manufacturing. Lithium reduces thermal expansion and firing temperatures and boosts the strength of ceramic components. Addition of lithium to glazes enhances viscosity for coatings, and enhances color, boosting strength and lustre of glaze. This is driving use of lithium in ceramic manufacturing. In addition, high coefficient of thermal expansion of lithium makes products thermal shock resistant and also imparts mechanical strength, which is boosting adoption rate of lithium for specialty applications.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/930

Restraints:

Concerns regarding health and safety risks of lithium miners are major factors hampering revenue growth of the market. Owing to alkaline properties of lithium, it is highly corrosive and reacts with water. Breathing alkaline lithium compounds or lithium dust affects the respiratory tract, and prolonged exposure leads to serious health issues such as pulmonary edema.

Growth Projections:

Global lithium mining market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 3.33 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.37 Billion in 2030. Increasing demand for lithium for manufacturing EV batteries is boosting market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 outbreak disrupted supply chains which negatively affected the lithium market, and led to a decrease in lithium mining activities. This also limited investments in mining. However, easing lockdowns by various governments is expected to result in an increase in lithium mining activities.

Looking for Discount on Lithium Mining market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/930

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increase in usage of lithium in air treatment applications is expected to support global lithium market revenue growth. Lithium is used in air regeneration, cooling, as well as dehumidification applications. Various organizations often use absorption chillers as the air conditioning source, which is expected to increase use of lithium for air treatment.

Geographical Outlook:

Europe lithium mining market is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Portugal is ranked seventh in lithium mining worldwide with an output of 900 metric tons. Increasing mining activities in the country is expected to drive steady revenue growth of the Europe market over the forecast period.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report are Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Tianqi Lithium Corp., SQM S.A. (Sociedad Química y Minera), Pilbara Minerals Limited, Livent Corporation, Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd., Mineral Resources Limited, Lithium Americas Corporation, and Piedmont Lithium, Inc.

In January 2021 , Albemarle Corporation declared the plan to expand capacity at company's lithium production unit in Silver Peak, Nevada , and begin a program to assess clays and other accessible resources for commercial lithium production. Demand for continues to EVs increase and automotive manufacturers are looking to regionalize the supply chain for better safety and sustainability. Investment in Silver Peak, which produces lithium from brine mined from Clayton Valley basin, would support this rising demand for domestic lithium supply.

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Lithium Mining Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lithium-mining-market

Emergen Research has segmented global lithium mining on the basis of type, source, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2030)

Lithium Hydroxide



Lithium Carbonate



Lithium Chloride



Lithium Concentrate

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2030)

Hard Rock



Brine



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2030)

Flux Powder



Polymers



Batteries



Refrigeration



Air Conditioning Equipment



Glass & Ceramics (Frits)



Grease & Lubricants



Pharmaceutical



Others

Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/930

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2030)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S. b. c.

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. BENELUX

g. Rest of Europe

a. b. c. U.K. d. e. f. BENELUX g. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research in Chemicals and Advanced Materials Industry Segment:

Air Purifier Market By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others), By Applications (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027.

Nanocoatings Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial, Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean, Self-Cleaning. Anti-Fingerprints), By Distribution Channel, By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, Packaging), Forecasts to 2027.

Metamaterials Market By Product Type (Electromagnetic, Tunable, Photonic, Frequency Selective Surface, Terahertz), By Application (Absorber, Antenna, Cloaking Devices, Super Lens, MRI, X-ray), By End Use (Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Metal Foam Market By Material (Aluminum, Copper, Titanium, Zinc, Nickel), By Product (Open Cell, Closed Cell), By Application (Floating Cities, Heat Exchangers, Anti-Intrusion Bars, Energy Absorbers), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Fullerene Market By Type (C60, C70, C76, Other), By Production Method (Arc Discharge Method, CVD/CCVD Process, Laser Ablation of Graphite, Others), By Shape (Nanotubes, Bucky Balls, Nano-Rods), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Amorphous Metals Market, By Type (Iron Based, Cobalt Based, Others), By Process (Chemical Process, Physical Process), By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on Lithium Mining @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-lithium-mining-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data