Lithium Mining Market Booming as Demand Jumps Across the Globe

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Lithium is the new gold based on the demand for this metal across an ever growing number of consumer and industrial markets. The remarkable development in lithium production has led to the growth of its demand all over the world. Revolution in various fields, such as automobile, glass and ceramics, medical, air treatment, and polymer production, has led to industrialization and urbanization, making metal a vital development element. Mining supplies are used for batteries for electric vehicles. The growing industrialization and urbanization have given rise to the demand for power in the world. The rising functions of the digitized world require a lot of electrical power. The dependence on process automation and round-the-clock network usage has given rise to the high demand for a consistent power supply, a key driving factor for the energy storage sector. Non-renewable sources are fast depleting and are being substituted by renewable energy sources. This growing inclination towards renewable energy has given rise to the demand for energy storage. The surging demand for storing grid-based energy is one of the key factors that is expected to further drive the demand for Lithium ion batteries and, hence, propel the metal's requirement. A report from Fortune Business Insights projects that the global lithium mining market is projected to grow from $343.22 million in 2021 to $516.22 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 6% in 2021-2028 forecast period The rise in CAGR is attributable to this market's demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over. Active mining stocks in the markets this week include: Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM).



Another report from BCC Research has an even higher projection saying that the global market for lithium mining is estimated to increase from $525.8 million in 2021 to nearly $1.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The Fortune report added: "Growing technological investments in metallurgy and mining would accelerate the metal's production through mining. New technological studies have led to developing such mining techniques, which are more energy and resource-efficient. New techniques, such as direct extraction technologies, use organic sieves instead of vast evaporation ponds, making mining and extraction a sustainable practice. Hence, growing advancements and technological development of such mining practices would propel the market growth during the projected period."

Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), BREAKING NEWS: Lithium South Prepares for 2,000 Meter Drill Program Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Argentina - Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized a drill plan for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), Salta Province, Argentina. The three core hole program will be located on the Alba Sabrina claim block, which at 2,089 hecatares is the largest salar located block in the claim package. A recent TEM study (October 4, 2021 news release) identified significant aquifer potential; such an aquifer, if confirmed by drilling may significantly increase the lithium resource. The program will be managed by Ms. Marcela Casini, a highly experienced Argentina based lithium explorationist, and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. A drill contract is expected to be finalized in the coming days. In addition, the Company has issued a Request for Proposal for drilling up to three production wells if exploration drilling results are favorable. In addition, the remaining claim blocks on the salar are being evaluated for drill site locations to further enhance the potential development of a larger resource.

The property package of 5,687 hectares is comprised of nine mining concessions, with 3,287 located directly on the salar. To date only the Tramo claim block (383 hectares) has been explored and contains the current Ni 43-101 defined LCE resource. With only 14% of the whole property explored, there is significant resource expansion potential. The project is strategically located with developed infrastructure. The HMN Li Project is surrounded by two leading lithium producers, Korean giant POSCO which is making an $ U.S. 840 million investment in the development for their project, and Livent which produces lithium south of the LIS HMN Li Project. CONTINUED…. Read this release for the Lithium South news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-lis/

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) and Millennial Lithium Corp. ("Millennial") recently announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby Lithium Americas has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial. Millennial owns 100% of the Pastos Grandes lithium brine project ("Pastos Grandes" or "Project") in Salta, Argentina.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Lithium Americas has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Millennial ("Millennial Shares") and Millennial shareholders are entitled to receive 0.1261 of a common share of Lithium Americas and $0.001 in cash in exchange for each Millennial Share held immediately prior to closing of the Arrangement. The share ratio was calculated by valuing the Lithium Americas shares at a price equal to the volume-weighted average share price of Lithium Americas for the 20 trading days ending two business days prior to closing, and by valuing the Millennial common shares at a price of C$4.70 per share. In aggregate, the Company issued approximately 13,200,000 Lithium Americas common shares under the Arrangement to former Millennial securityholders as consideration for their respective Millennial Shares and convertible securities.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL), a leading, diversified developer of lithium resources required to enable the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, recently provided an update on near-term growth initiatives with its projects in North Carolina, Quebec, and Ghana.

"We are developing our assets at an opportune time with global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) having doubled in 2021, and large U.S. battery plant investments being made by major automotive and battery companies. This electrification of the automotive market is a generational investment opportunity, and we are uniquely well-positioned to capitalize on it," commented Piedmont Lithium President and CEO, Keith Phillips.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE.A: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, has recently signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Koch Minerals & Trading LLC ("KM&T") for the purchase of lithium chemical off-take and the procurement of key raw materials. The principal aim of the LOI is to develop a market-based pricing mechanism for KM&T to procure lithium hydroxide (and other lithium chemicals) produced by Standard Lithium at the South West Arkansas Project (See news release dated November 26th 2021). KM&T is also expected to assist the Company with the effective procurement of key raw materials and chemical reagents by leveraging Koch's expertise, networks and global scale.

With respect to future lithium chemical off-take, this does not affect any off-take arrangements existing or contemplated with LANXESS, related to the proposed future commercial plant(s) at their operating facilities.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) recently advised the market of it's recent acquisition and substantial property expansion in and around it's current resource block at the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada. The Company, with the assistance of an external consultant, has been engaged over the past several years in historic geological data analysis, diligence and in depth "in-the-field" prospecting campaigns. The resulting efforts have culminated in the acquisition, through the staking and filing of claims with the Manitoba Mineral Resources Division, of mineral rights on an additional 33,614 acres (13,603 ha) of Crown land which we believe is highly prospective of lithium. The total land holdings for Snow Lake Lithium now stands at 55,318 acres (22,386 ha) or 86.43 square miles.

Key factors in the acquisition were the use of historical data contained within the Manitoba Mines Branch assessments files, information contained within the provincial geological surveys report library on the "Wekusko Pegmatite Field," and guidance from Nuterra Geoscience of Saskatoon that provided Snow Lake with new insight into the location of potential pegmatites occurrences along the "Grass River" drainage system. With this analysis in hand, Snow Lake Lithium was able to acquire significant land holdings within the "Grass River" system that the Company thinks are highly prospective for lithium exploration.

