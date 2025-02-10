Lisbon, Portugal to Host the European Compliance & Ethics Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 compliance professionals are expected at the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) 13th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI) in Lisbon, Portugal. The 2025 compliance education and networking event will be held at the Marriott Lisbon, 10–12 March. The full agenda is available at corporatecompliance.org/2025ECEI.

Join SCCE and hundreds of your compliance peers + industry leaders in Lisbon, Portugal 10-12 March for the latest European compliance insights and program solutions.

The ECEI was created to support European practitioners charged with implementing and maintaining compliance and ethics programmes and offers insights from industry leaders, peer-to-peer networking, and engagement with solution providers. The conference's robust agenda includes 40+ educational breakout sessions led by experienced professionals with expertise in the challenges, solutions, and strategies prominent in the current European compliance and ethics landscape.

Planned session topics include:

Third-party risk

Privacy

Anti-corruption

Internal investigations

Ethics

Global compliance management

Compliance training

Corporate culture

Sanctions and export controls

The risks and opportunities of AI

In addition, attendees will gain valuable insights from international thought leaders during three general sessions:

Tobias Sturesson, Best-Selling Author and Co-Founder of Heart Management, will speak on the importance of developing ethical leaders in his session, From Short-Term Fixes to Developing Transformative Leadership Habits for an Ethical Culture.



In the general session Become a Master Influencer: Tips and Tricks to Create Compliance Addicts, Bettina Palazzo , Ethics expert and "Compliance Influencer of the Year 2024," and Nadège Rochel, International Healthcare Compliance Director, will teach attendees how compliance teams can create a positive reputation within their organizations to build awareness and support of compliance efforts.



Lessons Learned from Recent Newsworthy ESG/Supply Chain Compliance Matters brings together Amy Kovalan , VP and Chief Compliance Officer for McDonald's Corporation, Christine Braamskamp, Partner at Jenner & Block, and Oboama Addy, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer for FUJIFILM Europe, to explore recent case studies and case law to give attendees practical takeaways for their own compliance programs.

Companies that have been represented at past European Compliance & Ethics Institutes include Volkswagen, Airbus, Legrand Nederland B.V., Neqsol Holding, and Ericsson.

To learn more about the ECEI, visit corporatecompliance.org/2025ECEI.

About SCCE

SCCE supports compliance and ethics professionals across industry with 50+ in-person and virtual educational conferences every year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development. Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST8WFwY89TM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587233/5159709/Society_of_Corporate_Compliance_Logo.jpg