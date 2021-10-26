Lisa Shemie named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at OANDA

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Shemie as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Responsible for overseeing the firm's legal function worldwide, Shemie will also sit on the executive committee from her base in New York.

An accomplished financial services lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, Shemie joins OANDA from Cboe Global Markets, where she was Chief Legal Officer of each of Cboe's foreign exchange trading venues, Cboe FX Markets and Cboe SEF. Before this, she spent 15 years working with financial powerhouses such as JP Morgan Chase.

In addition, Shemie has served on the Financial Markets Lawyers Group, which comprises senior lawyers of FX market participants who meet under the guidance of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She also served as Co-Chair of the Market Structure Subcommittee of the CFTC's Market Risk Advisory Committee, and as Chair of the Foreign Exchange Professionals Association, an industry group representing the collective interests of professional FX market participants. She was part of several working groups under the Global Foreign Exchange Committee, which is responsible for the ongoing development of the FX Global Code.

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, said, "Given her reputation as a respected member of several FX industry committees and impressive credentials in the foreign exchange and broader financial services sector, we believe Lisa will be a considerable asset to the firm. She brings with her proven commercial, managerial, regulatory, operational and strategic expertise, which will enable her to help drive corporate growth while serving as a trusted advisor to the company in the years to come. We look forward to welcoming her to OANDA."

Further commenting, Shemie said, "Over the years, OANDA has earned a reputation for integrity in the FX community, emerging as an industry leader, widely recognised for its dedication to the success of its clients. I'm looking forward to partnering with the business to help capture new opportunities and fuel company expansion in the future."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in nine of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or YouTube .

