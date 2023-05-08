The trading platform actively participates in regional tradeshows to build traders' trust based on the platform's capabilities.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning trading platform Lirunex is excited to announce its participation in four upcoming regional exhibitions in Dubai, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam as part of Lirunex's efforts to showcase its dedication to enhancing the trading community's knowledge of financial markets and expanding its horizons.

The trading community can expect to visit Lirunex's exhibit of its range of products and services at the following events:

Lirunex's whirlwind 2023: Setting foot across APAC and EMEA

Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2023 on May 17 and 18 at booth 39 of the Ritz-Carlon Dubai International Financial Center

on and 18 at booth 39 of the Ritz-Carlon Dubai International Financial Center Manila for Trader's Fair on May 20 at booth S7 in Edsa Shangri-La, Manila, the Philippines

on at booth S7 in Edsa Shangri-La, iFX Expo Asia 2023 on June 20 to 22 at booth 15 in Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre, CentralWorld Bangkok, Thailand

on at booth 15 in Centara Grand & Convention Centre, CentralWorld Traders Fair Vietnam Hanoi 2023 on June 24 at booth B4, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72, Vietnam .

These events allow Lirunex to showcase its reliable yet agile trading atmosphere where both experienced investors and newcomers can benefit from the informative landscape of potential risks associated with online transactions.

"Lirunex's goal is to provide traders with the best experience possible. To achieve this, the team has been actively participating in exhibitions and other events to spread awareness about our platform's upper hand and provide reassurance for users while collecting feedback and gaining industry insights to improve our services. This also demonstrates our commitment to the trading community," stated Jack Foong, CEO of Lirunex.

These come after Lirunex's successful attendance at the Info Finance 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Trader's Fair Thailand 2023 earlier this year.

Since last year, Lirunex has seen impressive growth due partly to the development of new offerings tailored specifically to users' demand and the company's continuous efforts to upgrade its platform. The focus remains on reliability, security, and customization so that traders can feel confident when trading. Moreover, Lirunex also indicates its willingness to comply with all applicable laws within each region it operates in.

"At Lirunex, we understand the importance of users, and our commitment to providing top-of-the-line services has been reflected in our returning trader rate, which is comparatively higher. To further increase customer retention and loyalty, we are continuously introducing new features that enhance the overall trading experience. Consequently, we anticipate a 39% increase in trading volume in 2023", commented by Jack Foong, CEO of Lirunex.

With more expos lined up in the coming months, Lirunex looks forward towards educating more people about Lirunex's unique value propositions, and seizing opportunities to meet with existing partners and create new relationships.

About Lirunex

Lirunex is a leading financial service provider that specializes in currency trading and CFDs. Lirunex has established itself as an industry leader due to its commitment to providing transparent and trustworthy relations with clients, offering tight spreads and best execution practices across all major markets including forex, indices, precious metals, and commodities. The company strives to deliver superior services while ensuring customer satisfaction. As testament to its top-notch services, Lirunex has received numerous prestigious awards such as Traders Awards Best Broker in Thailand 2022, Fastest Growing Forex Broker Asia 2022, Traders Awards Best Trading Services in Malaysia 2021, etc.

