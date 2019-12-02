Liquidware To Showcase Adaptive Workspace Management Solutions at AWS re:Invent

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced it will demonstrate its award winning solutions at AWS re:Invent in LG's booth number 3434. Further, IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, has now included support for Liquidware's award winning Stratusphere UX user experience monitoring and diagnostics option in its IGEL OS.

"In the past year we've seen many interesting market developments in delivering Windows workspaces and applications as a service from the cloud," said Tyler Rohrer, co-founder and head of Strategic Alliances, Liquidware. "AWS WorkSpaces and AWS AppStream continue to warrant the attention of enterprise customers, especially those with other key cloud services from Amazon. Liquidware's ability to dynamically deliver the users' familiar workspace attributes – including attached applications, the user environment, and key user experience metrics – ensures zero downtime migrations and day one user productivity."

Joint Liquidware and AWS WorkSpaces and AppStream customers realize the following benefits:

Dynamic application delivery with Liquidware FlexApp attached applications – applications are simply attached directly from a VHD on Amazon S3 storage based on user group or other context aware criteria.

Zero downtime migration and comprehensive user environment with Liquidware ProfileUnity – users can simply logoff their legacy desktop or RDS session and logon to Amazon WorkSpaces. Smart user profiles are delivered from Amazon S3 storage and users are instantly productive.

User experience assurance with Liquidware Stratusphere UX Monitoring and Diagnostics – know your Amazon SLAs are being met at a glance and how user experience is trending. Diagnose and troubleshoot Amazon WorkSpaces environments quickly for fast problem resolution.

Additionally, Liquidware has expanded its partnership with IGEL that has resulted in the support for Liquidware Stratusphere UX leading monitoring and diagnostics options into the IGEL OS firmware. Liquidware also designed a tailored agent for usage with IGEL OS, which is incorporated into its Stratusphere UX virtual appliance console. The partnership enables joint customers to monitor the user experience all the way to the IGEL OS powered endpoint including any x86 compatible PC, laptop, tablet or IoT device.

"We continue to work with partners such as Liquidware to provide ultimate endpoint user satisfaction," commented Simon Clephan, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Support for the Stratusphere UX agent in our IGEL OS firmware is another way we are delivering on that goal."

"With easy access to Stratusphere UX within the IGEL OS, organizations will now have one click access to monitoring the end-to-end user experience of cloud-delivered Windows sessions, including relevant information about the endpoint device running IGEL OS," said Mark S. Knouse, senior director of Alliances and System Integration, Liquidware.

IGEL and Liquidware can both be found in the LG Business Solutions booth #3434 at Amazon re:Invent. Appointments during the conference can be arranged in an adjacent meeting suite by contacting alliances@Liquidware.com.

Liquidware recently announced the latest version of Stratusphere UX version 6.1.4.

