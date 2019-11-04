Liquidware Sees Early Microsoft WVD Traction, Demonstrates Azure-centric Adaptive Workspace Management Suite at Ignite

Orlando, FL., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced it will showcase its award-winning Adaptive Workspace Management Suite for Microsoft Windows. Liquidware solutions are effective across all deployment types of Microsoft Windows and this week the company will showcase its solutions on Microsoft WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop) at Microsoft Ignite (booth #2308). The company is an inaugural value-added partner for Microsoft's WVD platform and solutions include User Environment Management, Application Layering, and advanced Monitoring and Diagnostics.

Microsoft WVD recently became generally available and Liquidware is already seeing customers interested in testing and deployment of the new turnkey desktop delivery platform from Microsoft. Liquidware's Adaptive Workspace Management suite is a straightforward answer for customers and partners looking to round out WVD's native features with enterprise scalable and proven User Environment Management, App Layering, and advanced Monitoring and Diagnostics.

"WVD has reinvented cloud based desktops, offering customers a unified cloud approach to deploying both apps and desktops," commented Scott Manchester, Group Program Manager, Windows Virtual Desktop and Remote Desktop Services at Microsoft. "To ensure that the user experience is optimal, application delivery is key. That's why we've partnered with Liquidware to provide customers with a streamlined application image management via FlexApp."

Not only does Liquidware FlexApp benefit WVD users with streamlined application deployment, its ProfileUnity user environment management and Stratusphere UX user experience solutions also enable a smooth transition from one DaaS platform to another, as well as between differing Windows operating systems such as Windows 7 and Windows 10.

"Liquidware is obsessed with providing customers with choice; choice to deploy the most appropriate end user computing platform for their business," stated J. Tyler Rohrer, co-founder and Director of Strategic Alliances at Liquidware. "We work with all the major players, but the buzz around WVD is contagious. We are seeing our partners and customers looking very closely at how Liquidware and WVD will make a positive impact on their choice of a digital workspace for their users."

Ken Phelan, CTO of Gotham Technology Group, a Microsoft and Liquidware channel partner, stated, "Microsoft has been a core part of Gotham's focus for many years. We are excited for the release of WVD and how we can better support customer environments with it. The ability to leverage the Liquidware solution stack alongside WVD is a tremendous benefit to not only Gotham but our enterprise customers."

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

