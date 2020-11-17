Liquidware Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced that its end user experience monitoring solution, Stratusphere UX has received certification with ServiceNow, and it now available in the ServiceNow Store. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that Stratusphere UX has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of Stratusphere UX with ServiceNow by enabling joint customers and partners to easily integrate detailed Stratusphere UX (User Experience) workspace metrics directly into ServiceNow's industry leading interface.

The Stratusphere UX Integration Kit for ServiceNow is available now from qualified Liquidware partners. The kit provides ServiceNow customers with an intuitive approach to truly integrate rich user experience data from Stratusphere UX directly into ServiceNow. Customers leveraging the Integration Kit can also easily customize their ServiceNow experience to include Stratusphere UX data that is unique to their operations, providing significant Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) benefits and ROI.

Commenting on the news, J. Tyler "T-Rex" Rohrer, co-founder and head of alliances, Liquidware said, "Our new integration kit enables Stratusphere UX metrics to be seamlessly integrated with the ServiceNow platform to provide detail-rich reports. Detailed Stratusphere UX metrics add key visibility for help desk ticket support, enabling staff to provide faster resolution."

Stratusphere UX is Liquidware's user experience monitoring and diagnostics solution for physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces. It provides diagnostics and drill down; performance validation and optimization; baselining and onboarding of users; and operations and first-tier support.

"The ability to offer our customers an enhanced solution for our ServiceNow practice with this integration is hugely compelling," stated Andy Whiteside, CEO and President XenTegra – a key Liquidware partner with a dedicated ServiceNow practice. "We look forward to working with Liquidware in bringing to market this advanced integration solution."

More information can be found at https://www.liquidware.com/products/stratusphere-ux/servicenow

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces (AWS), and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers.

