Liquidware Launches Liquidware Ready Program

Enables Seamless Compatibility with Digital Workspace Management Solutions

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced the Liquidware Ready Program. The program gives partners and customers the confidence they need in making buying decisions that enable digital workspace environments compatible with Liquidware solutions. The program is available in three tiers: Liquidware Ready, Liquidware Ready Verified, and Liquidware Ready Platinum. The last tier is by invitation only.

"Liquidware has long standing alliances that we've been co-marketing and co-selling with since our inception in 2009," commented Jason E. Smith, VP Alliances and Product Marketing, Liquidware. "So, we thought it was high time to formalize this activity and, therefore, introduce the Liquidware Ready program. The program provides our customers and partners with the highest level of confidence of our joint solutions working together hand in hand."

For mainly co-marketing vendors, the introductory tier – Liquidware Ready – will be validated either in a lab environment or customer site. The most popular tier – Liquidware Ready Verified - true integration, testing and verification will be conducted, along with the possibility of development hours invested by Liquidware. The Liquidware Ready Platinum tier is an invitation only program and comes with all the benefits of the other tiers, but will include a seat on Liquidware's Development Council, essentially helping to shape future product strategy.

Not all Liquidware Ready vendors' solutions are compatible with the complete suite of Liquidware products. The program is based upon Liquidware Ready Tracks; these tracks encompass Liquidware's digital workspace management products - ProfileUnity™, FlexApp™, and Stratusphere™ UX.

The full list of Liquidware Ready vendors, by alphabetical order is:

10ZiG, Application Readiness, AWS, Citrix (a business unit of Cloud Software Group), IGEL, Leostream, LG Business Solutions, Liquit, Microsoft, Nerdio, Nutanix, Peer, Rimo3, Stratodesk, ThinPrint, Tricerat, VMware and Workspot.

Supporting Quotes

Scott Manchester, Microsoft: "We've been working closely with Liquidware since the inception of Azure Virtual Desktop. It's great to see a program that formally validates Liquidware and our solutions working together to deliver our joint customers business benefits in managing their deployments."

Chris Fleck, Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group: "Liquidware is a long-standing Citrix Ready partner and it's good to see them having a reciprocal program that highlights how we best work together."

Jim Airdo, SVP of Strategic Alliances and IGEL Ready, IGEL Technology: "IGEL and Liquidware have been long-standing partners united in the joint development and delivery of digital workspace solutions that offer superior digital experiences. Just as Liquidware was a day-one partner of the IGEL Ready technology partner program and is a valued member of our partner ecosystem, IGEL is pleased to now also be an inaugural member of the new Liquidware Ready partner program. This underscores our mutual commitment to collaborate on the innovations and integrations that further digital workspace management value for our joint.

Phillip Johnson, LG: "Virtual workspaces and Liquidware solutions go hand-in-hand – that's why we're pleased to be a Liquidware Ready partner. Joint customers get the benefit of compatible solutions for LG thin and zero clients and we're especially keen on the fact that Liquidware Stratusphere UX can identify outdated hardware that can easily be upgraded to LG's latest workspace offerings."

Larry Sweeney, SVP, Global Enterprise Sales, Nerdio: "As the ecosystem around Azure Virtual Desktop continues to grow and mature, it's great to see programs like this that unite notable vendors and simplify the process of finding and implementing the right management solutions for customers and enterprise partners."

Brad Rowland, COO, Rimo3: "Rimo3 is pleased to be recognized as a Liquidware Ready partner with such a long standing EUC technology provider. The Liquidware Ready program helps give customers confidence that our industry leading solutions have been tested to ensure they provide the highest level of value and customer satisfaction."

Greg Lambert, Application Readiness: "We've recently announced our integration with Liquidware to automate User Acceptance Testing for portable Windows apps containerized with Liquidware FlexApp. It's great to be recognized as a Liquidware Ready partner due to this integration."

Emanuel Pirker, Stratodesk: "Our partnership with Liquidware is of great benefit to our joint customers. Liquidware is a long-standing and active member of our Stratodesk Plus technology partner program. The Liquidware Ready program now extends even further the opportunities to deliver battle-tested and compatible solutions in the areas of digital experience monitoring, user management and application delivery to thousands of customers using Stratodesk NoTouch."

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

