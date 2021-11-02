Liquidware Knocks it Out of the Park With Record Q3 Results

Signs the largest FlexApp Application Layering deal in company's history

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced after setting a company record in Q2, Q3 saw continued momentum with the company hitting new record results and signing the largest FlexApp deal with a global leading insurance organization for multiple-millions of dollars.

The highlights of Q3 include:

New License bookings up 252% over Q3 2020

Renewal bookings up 136% over Q3 2020

Subscription bookings up 183% over Q3 2020

YTD total bookings up 73% over 2020

Largest FlexApp application layering deal in company's history booked in the EMEA region

Liquidware's digital workspace management (DWM) solutions provide crucial benefits in today's dispersed workforce environments. By providing digital experience monitoring to ensure the ultimate user experience, just-in-time application delivery and with user environment management to enable profile portability and seamless OS migrations, Liquidware is the DWM provider of choice in many large enterprises globally supporting office-based and remote workers. Liquidware solutions have been proven to save organizations multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars, results which have been validated via their online calculator.

Chris Akerberg, COO and President, Liquidware stated, "As a privately held company we are very proud of our organic growth and success, which has allowed us to forge our own path and destiny. This approach continues to yield outstanding results for our company and enables us to better respond to our customers' requests. I envisage Q4 continuing this growth trajectory, and 2021 being another record year for Liquidware."

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

