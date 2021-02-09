Liquidware Highlights Significant ROI Opportunities with Their Adaptive Workspace Management Suite

Working with a major enterprise customer's own cost structure, savings of nearly $7M identified

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- – Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced a series of new benchmarks to help organizations identify cost savings areas utilizing the company's adaptive management workspace suite. The benchmarks range from licensing costs to increased productivity.

"To establish our trusted ROI approach, we worked with dozens of customers, including those in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. The goal from the outset has been to determine where and how we can provide significant savings," commented Liquidware president and COO Chris Akerberg. "We also engaged with the analyst community, such as Gartner, IDC, and ESG, to validate our approach. Customers confirmed the elements we focus on are exactly the kinds of areas that leading analysts have highlighted to them for improvement. We are now rolling this out as a structured ROI process for all our customers."

In collaboration with customers, Liquidware identified five key areas for cost savings:

Elimination/consolidation of redundant and narrowly focused tools

Software license recovery savings from unused applications

Hardware lifecycle extension through optimization of existing desktops and servers

Increased productivity of administrators through staff-hours saved with streamlined workspace management

Drastically lowering user downtime as a result of data disasters and desktop transformations

One recent ROI study by Liquidware focused on a 5,000-user manufacturing customer that was able to realize both capital expenditure (CapEx) and operating expenditure (OpEx) savings in a number of such areas. By working closely with the customer, Liquidware found potential ROI savings in the following areas:

Implementing ProfileUnity User Environment Management to eliminate multiple other software tools - Savings of $2,992,000 in CapEx costs

in CapEx costs Extending hardware lifecycle with Stratusphere UX's Optimizer features - Savings of $1,350,000 in CapEx costs

in CapEx costs Annual software license cost savings through Stratusphere UX identifying unused software licenses - Savings of $250,000 in CapEx costs

in CapEx costs Increasing user and admin productivity with ProfileUnity, FlexApp, and Stratusphere UX through automated migrations, streamlined image management, centralized desktop admin, and a reduction of user downtime in troubleshooting - Savings of $ 3,010,390 in OpEx costs

Even after accounting for the licensing of Liquidware's Adaptive Workspace Management suite, the total estimated savings for the customer featured in this study was estimated at nearly $7M.

Liquidware has developed an ROI calculator where customers can use their unique data in order to calculate their savings and how their environment can benefit from adaptive workspace management solutions. Visit https://www.liquidware.com/company/roi/ for information about the estimated ROI for your organization. The link includes a quick inquiry form to start your custom ROI calculation query.

Liquidware also is offering customers a consultative approach once the calculator results have been collated, whereby a Liquidware expert will analyze the findings with the customer to determine the best way forward to produce a more dynamic workspace environment and increase user productivity.

The process and basis for Liquidware's ROI analysis is outlined in a whitepaper than can be read here https://info.liquidware.com/New-ROI-Whitepaper_Whitepaper-Landing-Page.html

Finally, to introduce this concept to a wider audience, Liquidware hosted a webinar on January 27th. The recording can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4v-IHWY8aN0.

