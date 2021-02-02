Liquidware Grows in Face of Adverse Business Climate

Work from home in 2020 contributes to unprecedented company growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced, despite 2020 bringing challenges to the world's economies, it was the best year ever for the company.

Liquidware has always helped companies provide remote working solutions for their staff. However, many organizations had to pivot to deliver work from home strategies early in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. By seeking advice from the leading AWM supplier, new and existing customers enabled Liquidware to not only increase sales but also increase customer satisfaction and retention. 2020 also saw Liquidware continue to invest heavily in its industry alliance partnerships, as well as renew its focus on its channel partners and add significant resources across all internal departments led by investments in product teams.

Highlights of 2020 include:

Grew New license bookings 55% YOY

Expanded Subscriptions by 42% YOY

Increased Enterprise transactions 61% YOY

Achieved AWS Digital Workplace Competency status

Became a Microsoft Azure Migration Program partner - https://www.liquidware.com/videos/webinar-archive/fast-track-boarding-microsoft-wvd-liquidware-essentials

Received Application certification from ServiceNow

Awarded a Stevie for Most Innovative Tech Company in the American Business Awards

Was Finalist as Best Digital Transformation Product – Incisive Media

Become the only end user experience monitoring and diagnostics product certified by and available from all the major Cloud marketplaces

"At the start of 2020, no one predicted that a pandemic would launch so many sweeping changes to peoples' work and life styles. But last year was unprecedented in so many ways. We considered it our mission to help our customers ensure that their staff could work safely and securely from home, and this was of paramount importance to us," stated Chris Akerberg, President and COO at Liquidware. "We are grateful that we were able to provide this assistance to them even as we achieved our business and revenue objectives."

