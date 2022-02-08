Liquidware Continues Outstanding Growth in Challenging Times

The company enjoys its most successful year ever in 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced a stellar 2021 performance that eclipsed any previous years' achievements.

"Last year was definitely not the year of VDI, but the year of Digital Workspace Management! We have seen an unprecedented market, not just because of the pandemic but also due to the maturing nature of the EUC market," commented Chris Akerberg, President and COO, Liquidware. "Liquidware continues to be a shining star in this space as we enhance our organic growth with increases in our footprint across large government agencies and Fortune 1000 organizations. There are many highlights from 2021 but I am extremely proud that our Support department registered a 98% customer satisfaction rating and that we achieved 96% of all licenses due for renewal in 2021."

Other key year-on-year accomplishments during 2021 included:

47% growth, with record bookings for the year

Subscription sales went up 47%

Liquidware Essentials sales went up 95%

ProfileUnity with FlexApp sales grew by 55%

Largest FlexApp multi-million dollar deal in company's history with a global leading insurance organization

Average deal size through the channel grew by 70%

Increased R&D spend by over 20%

Increased investment in EMEA by 51%

Liquidware solutions - Stratusphere™ UX for digital experience monitoring and diagnostics, ProfileUnity™ for user environment management and FlexApp™ for application layering and delivery, which can all be procured together as Liquidware Essentials - are widely sought by enterprise organizations to assist in their work from anywhere, digital transformation and OS migration strategies.

"Recent research confirms that for many organizations, the pandemic has dramatically accelerated their digitization activity and their uptake of digital solutions - but it has also brought them new and greater challenges, especially in the area of desktop delivery and digital workspace management," stated Tony Lock, Distinguished Analyst and Director of Engagement at Freeform Dynamics. "Our studies show that it's now essential to use visibility and automation to manage the digital workspace that every user depends on and, moreover, the solutions used need to be extremely flexible and agile to be able to support a range of service delivery options."

For 2022, Liquidware will accelerate its 'channel first' strategy to help further expand its existing Enterprise focus. CRN recently announced Anthony Keller, Channel Director at Liquidware, as one of its Channel Chiefs, signaling the company's enhanced focus on deep relationships with leading "trusted advisor" channel organizations. The list of 2022 channel chiefs can be found here: www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows workspaces. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing workspaces, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

