Liquid Nitrogen Market to Reach USD 16410 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2% | Valuates Reports

The Global Liquid Nitrogen Market is Segmented by Type (Cryogenic Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption), by Application (Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Metal Manufacturing, Medical). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027.

The global Liquid Nitrogen market size is projected to reach USD 16410 Million by 2026, from USD 12250 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Liquid Nitrogen market are:

Increasing application in various end-user industries such as Medical, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Metal, Manufacturing, Construction, etc. is expected to drive the liquid nitrogen market growth.

The usage of liquid nitrogen in the automobile sector is being encouraged by the rising demand for coolant in cars and large trucks. Furthermore, the food business makes extensive use of it in terms of preservation. This is expected to further augment the liquid Nitrogen market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LIQUID NITROGEN MARKET

The growing use of liquid nitrogen in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries is likely to propel the liquid nitrogen market forward. Liquid nitrogen is used to manage the temperature in reactor cooling applications, lyophilization, and biological sample storage.

Increasing the use of Nitrogen in metal manufacturing is expected to drive the growth of liquid nitrogen. In a steel mill, nitrogen is commonly employed. Shrink fit bearings are separated from the shaft using liquid nitrogen cooling qualities. Liquid nitrogen, on the other hand, is utilized for shrink fitting. Instead of heating the outer metal portion, liquid nitrogen is used to chill the inner metal part so that it shrinks and may be inserted. When the metal reaches room temperature, it expands to its original size, resulting in an extremely snug fit.

The increasing application of Liquid Nitrogen in the Construction industry is expected to further propel the Liquid Nitrogen market growth. Concrete cooling with liquid nitrogen is an innovative approach for preventing structural heat cracks in the construction sector. The core of the concrete expands as it cures, while the surface cools and compresses, causing tensile strains that produce cracks, impede functionality, and eventually jeopardize the structure's safety. Because of the high temperatures in the region, adding liquid nitrogen to cement allows for rapid cooling and accurate temperature control of fresh concrete, allowing it to be poured at a constant 'cool' temperature. Liquid nitrogen is a non-toxic, inert fluid that converts to gas quickly during heat transfer and leaves no residue.

The expansion of the chemical sector in developing and emerging nations is also driving the liquid nitrogen market forward. The usage of liquid nitrogen in the automobile sector is being encouraged by the rising demand for coolant in cars and large trucks.

LIQUID NITROGEN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, the Cryogenic Distillation segment is expected to be the most lucrative, as it is a cost-effective process for manufacturing liquid nitrogen. Large and medium-scale industrial factories frequently employ this technology.

Based on application, the Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals segments are expected to be the most lucrative, Liquid nitrogen is in high demand in the pharmaceutical industry for chilling purposes. It is used to keep pharmaceutical components at a lower temperature during manufacture and storage. It's also utilized to stop damaged cells from growing or multiplying in cryosurgeries, therapies, and cancer treatments. It's also good for getting rid of warts, moles, and skin tags.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. Market expansion is expected to be aided by the growing number of manufacturers and suppliers in this region.

Key Companies

Linde Group ( Germany )

) Praxair (US)

Nexair (US)

Air Products and Chemicals (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso ( Japan )

) Messer Group ( Germany )

) Air Liquide ( France )

) Gulf( United Arab Emirates )

) Emirates Industrial Gases( United Arab Emirates )

) Southern Industrial Gas Berhad ( Malaysia ).

