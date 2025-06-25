Liquid Instruments Announces Industry-First Generative Instrumentation, Bringing Agentic AI to Test and Measurement

This represents a significant leap beyond traditional instrument design, vastly improving users' productivity and ability to customize and optimize their test setup. Agentic AI opens up the capability to adapt to specialized applications, automate complex test scenarios, and respond to dynamically changing requirements.

"We see a future where engineers and scientists describe what they want, and the instrument configures itself," said Dr. Rory Smith, Lead AI Instrumentation Engineer at Liquid Instruments. "Generative Instrumentation won't just simplify everyday tasks — it will enable the creation of entirely new capabilities on demand, unlocking test setups that were previously impossible or impractical."

This new capability, supported in an upcoming release of MokuOS, is enabled by the launch of Moku:Delta, the fourth generation hardware platform from Liquid Instruments. Moku:Delta delivers best-in-class instrument performance, including:

The highest resolution, 2 GHz oscilloscope

The only spectrum analyzer that provides full 2 GHz bandwidth down to 0 Hz for 1/f noise measurements

The highest-channel count, ultra-low noise, microwave lock-in amplifier

Up to 8 instrument slots and 15 standard instruments

More than 2 billion possible custom instrument configurations

"We created Moku:Delta to help engineers go faster, think bigger, and stay focused on the hard problems," said Daniel Shaddock, CEO of Liquid Instruments. "It's also the first step in a new era of generative instrumentation, bringing together the performance of hardware, the flexibility of software, and the creative potential of AI."

With a growing suite of Moku platforms, including Moku:Go, Moku:Lab, Moku:Pro, and now Moku:Delta, Liquid Instruments continues to empower engineers and scientists to drive innovation in industries including quantum, semiconductor, and aerospace and defence.

"Moku:Delta's leap in bandwidth and channel count is exactly what we've been waiting for. We've never had this level of flexibility and performance combined in a single platform," said Associate Professor Francis Bennet, laser communication research group leader at the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics. "With 2 GHz bandwidth and 8 analog inputs and outputs, it delivers everything we need — all in one device."

Moku:Delta, which was unveiled at the iconic BMW Welt in Munich, is available to order now. For more information, visit https://liquidinstruments.com/delta

About Liquid Instruments

Developing complex technologies requires increasingly sophisticated test systems, but the uniqueness of most applications demands adaptable, customized configurations. Traditional multi-instrument setups add significant cost and time, both upfront and throughout the test cycle. Liquid Instruments' reconfigurable Moku is the only integrated test solution engineered for seamless customization — whether for simple tests or intricate multi-instrument environments. Used in hundreds of labs worldwide, Moku accelerates the journey from idea to implementation by an order of magnitude, cutting the time and cost of advanced research and development. Designed by researchers for researchers, Moku delivers unparalleled efficiency in today's most complex test scenarios while adapting to your evolving needs in the future. Experience Moku cost-free by requesting a demo today at https://liquidinstruments.com.

