Liquid Group Selects Velotix as its Data Security Platform

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velotix , the data security platform that governs and controls compliant access to data throughout the data access lifecycle, announced today that Liquid Group has selected Velotix as its data security platform to make data a valuable asset with quicker access while minimizing security risks. Liquid Group , a leading fintech company headquartered in Singapore, provides smart and secure digital payment solutions that enable businesses and individuals to transact domestically and across borders with speed and ease. It operates XNAP, Asia's fastest-growing digital cross-border QR payment network, spanning multiple markets throughout the Asia Pacific region.

"To effectively manage our expanding range of products and data volumes, we need to continuously assess the most secure and compliant approach to handling that data. Velotix's AI-based deep learning supports us in processing, categorizing, and qualifying data faster and more efficiently, thus ensuring smarter and more effective governance and compliance," said Jeremy Tan, CEO and Founder at Liquid Group.

"We are proud to partner with Liquid Group, a leader in the fintech industry, to enable them to safely and efficiently access their data, said Dr. Adi Hod, CEO and Co-Founder at Velotix. "Our data security platform speeds up and secures data access while keeping up with the dynamic regulatory environment, so that even with the increasing number of users and policies enterprises can generate fast and meaningful insights."

The Velotix digital security platform enables companies to be both privacy-driven and data-driven by streamlining secure access to data by intelligently and automatically managing their policies. Velotix's dynamic workflow builder and AI-driven policy engine aggregates data catalogs and re-adjusts policies using its machine learning to create the right data policy, maintain it, and improve the speed of request handling, recommendations, and approvals.

This installation at Liquid Group was orchestrated by InovGate, Velotix's APAC value added reseller. Liquid Group is one of several customers secured since the initial seed round of $10 million .

About Liquid Group:

Liquid Group is a fast-growing fintech company, specializing in domestic and cross-border digital payment solutions for businesses and individuals. Regulated as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) by the Monetary Association of Singapore (MAS) and participant of Paynow and FAST, Liquid Group is dedicated to bringing secure real-time payments to partners, networks, and merchants, equipping them with tools to deliver seamless and high value experiences to their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.liquidpaygroup.com , Linkedin .

About Velotix:

In a world of constantly evolving privacy policies, regulations, and rules to apply and track, the risk of violation and fines is paralyzing business agility. Velotix introduces a unique AI-driven data security platform that removes risk, automates policy management at scale, and provides the right access, to the right people, at the right time, for the right use. Velotix was founded in 2020 by Dr. Adi Hod and Uriel Ekstein. For more information, visit www.velotix.com , LinkedIn .

About InovGate:

InovGate assists technology companies to expand throughout Southeast Asia using Singapore as a gateway. Providing a full range of services from strategy to sales execution, including strategic partnerships and fund raising, InovGate helps companies boost revenues and capital valuations. InovGate was founded by Pnina Eytan.

