Liquid Egg Market Set to Surpass USD 6.4 Billion at 4.4% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Production of Liquid Egg Products Increasing in Tandem with Growing Demand for High-Protein Foods

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently updated industry report published by Fact.MR, the global Liquid Egg Market will hit $4.2 billion in 2024 and is slated to surpass $6.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

More consumers are gradually shifting away from fat and cholesterol in favor of more health-conscious foods. Consumers prefer liquid egg white products over other products with lower protein content because they contain both water and a high protein content. Since manufacturers are eager to satisfy the growing demand for foods rich in protein, liquid egg production is increasing at a moderate pace.

To improve the functionality of their products, producers of liquid eggs are also focusing on the introduction of new models. Since liquid eggs are thought to be safer and more nutrient-dense than shell eggs, their popularity has grown over the past few years. The food service industry uses a lot of egg products in its daily operations, and there is a growing demand for liquid eggs since they are a more convenient and straightforward option while preparing several end-food products.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global liquid egg market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 6.4 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Sales of liquid eggs in the United States are set to reach US$ 400 million in 2024.

are set to reach in 2024. China is set to account for a 48.9% market share in East Asia in 2024.

is set to account for a 48.9% market share in in 2024. The market in Japan is expected to reach a size of US$ 300 million in 2024.

is expected to reach a size of in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

"Health-conscious consumers are seeking liquid egg white for their high protein and low-calorie benefits. This is driving market growth as manufacturers respond with new, nutritionally superior, and safe products," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Vital Role of Liquid Egg Ingredients in Improving Texture and Quality of Shampoos

Since liquid whole eggs are beneficial to the skin, they are an essential component of personal care and cosmetic products. Egg yolk components are acknowledged as important biochemicals in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

Phospholipids and phosphatidylcholine make up the bulk of the lipids in eggs. Phospholipids are used in pharmaceuticals as opposed to phosphatidylcholine, which is used in cosmetics. More and more liquid egg ingredients are being used in shampoo production to improve the texture of the hair and the shampoo itself.

Global Liquid Egg Market: Regional Insights and Growth Drivers

North America is projected to account for 23.9% of the global liquid egg market share by 2024. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of liquid egg consumption. The market primarily targets busy consumers who need a quick and easy alternative to shelled eggs. In France, demand for liquid eggs is expected to rise as people shift towards more nutritious diets and protein-rich processed foods made with high-quality liquid eggs.

United States: Leading the North American Market:

The United States is set to hold a significant 44.5% share of the North American liquid egg market by 2024, fueled by a booming food service industry. The presence of major businesses in organized retail channels offering a wide range of products, along with the rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, are key trends driving the liquid egg market in the U.S.

Japan: High Consumption and Market Growth

Eggs are a staple in the Japanese diet, consumed directly and in various food products like bread, noodles, and side dishes. Eggs are eaten more frequently than meats such as chicken, beef, and pork combined. The growing exportation of processed egg products, including liquid eggs, and the presence of top producers are driving market growth in Japan.

One notable feature of the Japanese egg market is the consistent pricing of eggs over time, which contrasts with the fluctuating prices of other food products like fruits and vegetables due to changing climatic conditions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid egg market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the liquid market based on product (whole eggs, egg white, egg yolks, scrambled mix), form (frozen, refrigerated), source (conventional, organic, cage-free), application (food industry, biotechnology, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements, animal nutrition), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

