Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market to Reach USD 1.29 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Ultra-Fast and Megawatt EV Charging Infrastructure | MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.27% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing deployment of ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure, rising adoption of high-power electric vehicles, and growing demand for efficient thermal management solutions in high-capacity charging systems. Additionally, the emergence of megawatt charging technologies for commercial EVs and advancements in liquid cooling systems are significantly accelerating the growth of the global market.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market, accounting for approximately 40% of the total market share in 2026. The region's leadership is supported by rapid EV adoption, large-scale investments in charging infrastructure, and strong government initiatives promoting electric mobility across countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Global Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market Key Takeaways

The Global Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market was valued at around USD 0.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 0.55 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 1.29 billion by 2032, reflecting robust expansion driven by the growing need for high-power charging solutions and enhanced cable performance in next-generation EV infrastructure.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for approximately 69% of the market share in 2026. This dominance is attributed to the rapid increase in consumer EV adoption and the rising demand for fast-charging capabilities in passenger cars, particularly in urban and highway charging networks.

By cable power capacity, the 500–900 kW segment held around 42% of the market share in 2026. This segment's leadership reflects the growing deployment of ultra-fast charging stations that require high-power cables capable of delivering efficient energy transfer while maintaining optimal thermal performance.

The presence of leading companies continues to strengthen the competitive landscape through innovations in liquid cooling technologies, high-power cable design, and advanced materials.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of the Report

https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/liquid-cooled-ev-charging-cable-market-report.html (Discover key market trends, growth opportunities, and industry insights.)

Primary Market Forces Propelling the Growth of Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Solutions

Rising Demand for Ultra-Fast and High-Power EV Charging Infrastructure

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the liquid-cooled EV charging cable market is the rapidly increasing demand for ultra-fast charging infrastructure capable of supporting high-power electric vehicles. As global EV adoption continues to accelerate, there is a growing need for charging solutions that can significantly reduce charging time while ensuring operational safety and efficiency.

In this context, liquid-cooled charging cables have emerged as a critical enabler of high-power charging systems. These cables effectively manage the heat generated during high-current energy transmission, allowing for greater power delivery without the risk of overheating. As a result, they play a vital role in supporting next-generation charging technologies, including high-voltage (800V+) EV platforms and expanding highway fast-charging networks.

Emergence of Megawatt Charging Systems for Commercial EVs

In addition to passenger vehicle charging needs, the growing electrification of commercial transportation is further accelerating market demand. The emergence of megawatt charging systems (MCS), designed for electric trucks and buses, represents a significant technological advancement in EV infrastructure.

These systems require extremely high power levels, often exceeding 1 MW, which cannot be efficiently supported by conventional air-cooled cables. Consequently, liquid cooling technology becomes essential, as it ensures safe and reliable operation by maintaining optimal cable temperature and performance under high electrical loads. As the adoption of electric commercial vehicles continues to rise, the demand for liquid-cooled charging cables is expected to increase substantially.

Key Market Constraints Affecting Industry Growth

High Initial Costs and Infrastructure Complexity

Despite the strong growth outlook, the market faces certain challenges that may impact its expansion. One of the primary constraints is the high initial cost associated with liquid-cooled charging systems. These systems require advanced materials, integrated cooling mechanisms, and compatibility with high-power charging infrastructure, all of which contribute to elevated installation and deployment costs.

Furthermore, the complexity of system integration and the need for specialized components can pose additional barriers, particularly in developing regions where infrastructure readiness may be limited. Maintenance requirements and technical expertise also add to the overall operational burden.

However, ongoing advancements in cooling technologies, coupled with increasing economies of scale and industry standardization, are expected to gradually reduce costs and simplify deployment. These developments are likely to enhance accessibility and support broader adoption of liquid-cooled EV charging solutions in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Vehicle, Power Capacity & Region

By vehicle type, the passenger segment dominated the market with a share of around 69% in 2026, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of electric passenger car sales and the increasing availability of fast-charging infrastructure. The rising preference for long-range EVs and reduced charging time continues to accelerate demand for high-performance charging cables. Supporting this trend, in 2025, Phoenix Contact introduced its second-generation liquid-cooled CCS charging cables, capable of delivering up to 1,000 kW peak power, enabling ultra-fast charging for passenger vehicles and strengthening the segment's growth trajectory.

By cable power capacity, the 500–900 kW segment held the largest share of approximately 42% in 2026, reflecting the growing deployment of high-power charging stations globally. These systems offer an optimal balance between charging speed and infrastructure cost, making them suitable for both passenger and light commercial EVs. Furthermore, advancements in liquid cooling technologies are enhancing system efficiency and safety. In 2025, Sinbon Electronics achieved a major milestone by receiving the world's first UL certification for a liquid-cooling system supporting up to 1 MW charging, reinforcing reliability in high-power charging applications.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market with a share of around 40% in 2026, supported by strong EV production, rapid infrastructure development, and favorable government initiatives promoting electric mobility. Countries such as China have significantly expanded their ultra-fast charging networks, driving the adoption of advanced liquid-cooled cable solutions. Additionally, increasing investments in high-power charging infrastructure, aligned with innovations such as next-generation liquid-cooled cables and certified cooling systems, are further strengthening regional market growth. This combination of policy support, technological advancement, and infrastructure expansion continues to position Asia-Pacific as the global leader in this market.

View Full Report (All Data, In One Place)

https://www.marknteladvisors.com/research-library/liquid-cooled-ev-charging-cable-market-report.html (Explore in-depth analyses, technology trends, and investment opportunities.)

Innovation Momentum Accelerates High-Power EV Charging Ecosystem

The Global Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market is witnessing significant technological advancements as industry players intensify their focus on enabling ultra-fast and high-power charging capabilities. In 2025, Phoenix Contact introduced its second-generation liquid-cooled CCS charging cables, engineered to deliver up to 1,000 kW peak power and 800 kW continuous output. The upgraded cooling architecture enhances thermal efficiency and supports the growing demand for ultra-fast charging across both passenger electric vehicles and commercial EV fleets.

Building on this momentum, Sinbon Electronics achieved a major milestone by securing the world's first UL safety certification for its liquid-cooling system for EV charging stations. The certified system supports up to 1 MW charging, significantly improving energy efficiency, thermal stability, and overall safety. Collectively, these developments underscore the industry's strong shift toward high-performance, reliable, and scalable charging infrastructure solutions.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Huber+Suhner AG

Leoni AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Sinbon Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Nexans

Aptiv PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Kempower

Brugg eConnect

Besen International Group

Fiver EVSE

OMG EV Cable

Others

Global Liquid Cooled EV Charging Cable Market Scope

By Product Type: DC Charging Cable, AC Charging Cable

By Vehicle: Passenger (Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs), Commercial (LCV, MCV, HCV)

By Cable Power Capacity: 300–499 kW, 500–900 kW, Above 900 kW

By Application: Ultrafast Charging, Megawatt Charging

By Cable Length: Below 5 Meters, 5–8 Meters, Above 8 Meters

By Cable Diameter: Below 30 mm, 30–50 mm, Above 50 mm

By Jacket Material: Rubber, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Polyvinyl Chloride

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Browse More Reports

India E-Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market: The India E-Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-28.

Global Electric Vehicle Fast-charging System Market: The Global Electric Vehicle Fast-charging System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.56% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-27.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size is valued at USD 20.22 billion in 2023 & is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 18.12% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

Global Wireless Charging Market: The Global Wireless Charging Market size was valued at around USD10.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD23.49 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 12.31% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

Global EV Solar Charging Infrastructure Market: The Global EV Solar Charging Infrastructure Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.89% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-30 owing to the increasing number of EVs worldwide.

UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: The UAE Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size is valued at around USD 360.37 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.28% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

Global EV Charging Station Market: The Global EV Charging Station Market size was valued at approximately USD 28.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 32.25 billion in 2026 to USD 75.1 billion by 2032. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 15.14% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-32.

About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a global market research and consulting firm committed to delivering precise, data-driven insights across a diverse range of high-growth and emerging industries. The firm employs a rigorous research methodology that integrates extensive primary research, featuring direct interactions with industry leaders, subject-matter experts, and key stakeholders, with thoroughly validated secondary data sources. This comprehensive approach ensures the accuracy, reliability, and credibility of its market intelligence.

Backed by deep domain expertise and a team of experienced analysts, MarkNtel Advisors provides strategic insights that enable organizations, investors, and decision-makers to identify emerging opportunities, understand evolving industry dynamics, and make informed business decisions in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving global marketplace.

Contact Us:

MarkNtel Advisors

Office No.109, H-159, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201301, India

Contact No: +91 87199 99009

Email: sales@marknteladvisors.com

Website: marknteladvisors.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2687299/MarkNtel_Advisors_Logo.jpg