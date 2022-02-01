Liquibox expands new recycle-ready flexible packaging offering to global markets

As it stands, most bag-in-box solutions are non-recyclable due to the multi-material laminates—but Liquibox is changing the status quo. Liquipure, a new line of mono-material bag-in-box solutions from Liquibox, is designed to meet recyclability guidelines. In addition, Liquipure flexible packaging saves a considerable amount of plastic from the landfill and helps FMCG companies meet their sustainability goals. These recycle-ready, lamination-free bags not only reduce environmental impact, but they also provide better drop and flex crack performance and offer improved sealing, OTR (oxygen transmission rate) performance and fill line efficiency.

Designed for a waste-free future, Liquipure continues to gain momentum in the sustainable packaging industry. Liquipure ultra was most recently recognized by the WorldStar Global Packaging Awards as a 2022 winner in both the beverages category as well as the packaging materials and components category. It also won the Ameristar 2021 award in the category of non-alcoholic beverages and was displayed at the latest Pack EXPO Las Vegas Showcase of Innovations.

While Liquipure ultra has already gained recognition in the beverage market, Liquibox assures customers that they have recycle-ready solutions for all product applications. Liquipure ultra boasts a tough barrier that can protect sensitive food and beverage products as well as more aggressive non-food liquids. In addition, the new Liquipure lite is a reformulation of their low acid flexible packaging. The lightweight polyethylene structure uses advanced resins to enhance performance characteristics while using less plastic than existing flexible packaging options. Paul Kase, Chief Marketing Officer says, "We're excited to answer our customers sustainability needs with innovations that meet all major recycling guidelines while also offering a better performing product."

With over 60 years of experience serving customers around the globe, Liquibox is thrilled to bring the Liquipure solution to the global market, and they believe it will continue to revolutionize flexible packaging for liquids. The company says that the recycle-ready Liquipure solutions are proof of their commitment to sustainability and set the direction for their continued growth in the flexible packaging industry.

About Liquibox

Founded in 1961, Liquibox is a global leader in liquid packaging and dispensing—working in partnership with customers to create a safer and more sustainable future. Liquibox is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative flexible packaging solutions that offer reliable product protection. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia (USA), the company is inspiring change around the world, working as one across 19 global locations powered by a dedicated workforce of nearly 1,400 employees.

For more information about Liquibox, contact Anastasia Khodakova, Global Marketing Director, at akhodakova@liquibox.com.

Liquibox Social Media

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/liquibox

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738096/Liquibox_Liquipure.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096462/Liquibox_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Liquibox