Lipton Ice Tea unveils a refreshing 90s-style collaboration with Cruel Pancake for "That Summer Feeling"

PARIS, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipton Ice Tea, the iconic beverage, and Cruel Pancake, a rising streetwear brand by Hugo Philip, have announced an unprecedented collaboration that mixes their common universe and values for an exclusive collection of 25 colourful pop items.

For the first time, Lipton Ice Tea is joining forces with the world of fashion. The number one iced tea brand worldwide has taken the opportunity to partner with Cruel Pancake's artistic director, Hugo Philip.

That Summer Feeling Cruel Pancake Logo

Victoire Binet, Marketing Director, Lipton Ice Tea, shares her enthusiasm, "This collaboration with Cruel Pancake represents both a turning point and a continuity: Lipton Ice Tea stands for sunshine in a bottle, tangy colours and a passionate community. Working with Cruel Pancake is a dream come true, because the DNA of our two brands is completely intertwined. Lipton is a real ray of sunshine, which matches seamlessly with Cruel Pancake's mantra, 'Give this World good energy'. This partnership makes perfect sense."

"That Summer Feeling" - An original limited edition collection

This collaboration marks the return to the 90s, the nostalgia of an entire generation that grew up with a can of Lipton Ice Tea in its fridge. To epitomize this inspiring encounter, Cruel Pancake designed a new collection based on vintage codes: Harrington jackets, shorts, bandanas, visors, towels and beach bags. Hugo Philip makes a point to offer high quality products. "We have worked hard on this collection to ensure crisp details and a perfect fit. This first collaboration allowed us to fully express our creativity, injecting our energy and our own personal touch," he explained.

A photo campaign with Mediterranean hues

To highlight this campaign, both brands chose the 92-year-old model "The Spanish King" to pose alongside the Gen Z. "That Summer Feeling" campaign was born under the creative eye of photographer Ludovic Zuili, known for his nostalgic touch.

Hugo added, "The creative proposal of this collaboration encourages us to move away from the conventional and the shyness and invites us to boldly assert ourselves by wearing bright colours all summer long."

The "Thirsty" pop-up: Mood SOF ("South of France"), good sound & cool kids energy

To bring their collaboration to life, the two brands have created "Thirsty", a pop-up that will be held on July 13th in Paris (3, rue Molière, 1st arrondissement). From 10am to 6pm, you will have a chance to win some exclusive collection items and discover the photo campaign, while enjoying iced donuts and signature drinks by Lipton Ice Tea.

For those who will not be able to make the trip, the brands offer the opportunity to win very limited edition items thanks to an online game available on July 5th, 6th and 7th. You will find the link on Cruel Pancake's Instagram page.

Don't miss the launch of "That Summer Feeling" on July 13th in Paris!

