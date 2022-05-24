Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market Size Worth USD 11535.2 Million, Globally, by 2028 at a 3.6% CAGR: Industry Trends, Demand, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global lipolyzed butter fat market was worth around USD 9329.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 11535.2 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.6 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.6 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market was valued approximately USD 9329.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 11535.2 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. Through marketing investigation instruments and solid foundations of existence, it will exhibit significant growth in the time allotted.

Due to the relatively high demand for lipolyzed butter fat from the food and beverage industry, the Asia Pacific area is expected to show strong potential for growth in terms of both revenue and opportunity for vendors.

area is expected to show strong potential for growth in terms of both revenue and opportunity for vendors. Company's global expansion accounts for a substantial percentage of the Lipolyzed Butter Fat market, regions like as the Middle East and Africa will continue to develop progressively.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market By End-User (Dairy - yogurt, ice-cream, Confectionaries, Bakery - cakes, bread, muffins, and others such as fats, snacks, oils, and cereals), By Product (Dairy, Ice-cream, Yogurt, Others, Bakery, Breads, Cakes, Muffins, and Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: Overview

In order to impart flavor to dairy, bread, and confectionery items, lipolyzed butter fat is obtained by breaking butter fat with the help of a microbial lipase enzyme. This result is a yellowish creamy liquid with a milk fat odor typical of enzymolysis. In lipolyzed butter fat, the use of microbial lipase protein is essential. The use of lipolyzed butter fat in food is growing, especially in countries like Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Aside from that, increased health awareness among consumers, as well as a variety of product applications observed across the food industry, are likely to propel the lipolyzed butter fat market forward in the coming years. The global market for lipolyzed butter fat is expected to grow in the near future.

Lipolyzed Butter Fat is lower in fat and higher in nutrients than ordinary butterfat. Lipolyzed Butter Fat is commonly used in the manufacture of nutritional foods and health supplements that include lipolyzed milk products as a key ingredient. The rise in demand for Lipolyzed Butter Fat in the United States is attributed to a growing preference for health supplements paired with a desire for nutritious foods. In addition, in response to consumer demand for oil with little or no fats, the cosmetics industry has increased its use of Lipolyzed Butter Fat.

Industry Dynamics:

Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increased consumption of Lipolyzed products in food and cosmetics industry.

The Cosmetics industry has boosted its use of Lipolyzed Butter Fat in response to consumer demand for oil with little or no fats. Lipolyzed Butter Fat is the key ingredient of a new line of cosmetics known as 'Halal Cosmetics.'

Restraints: Presence of affordable alternatives and preference for conventional butterfat.

The Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market is being held back by the availability of low-cost alternatives and a preference for conventional butterfat.

Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: Segmentation

The global lipolyzed butter fat market is segregated based on end-user and product.

By End-user, the market is classified into Dairy - yogurt, ice-cream, Confectionaries, Bakery - cakes, bread, muffins, and Others such as fats, snacks, oils, and cereals. Due to strong demand for the component in goods such as ice cream, yoghurt, and other frozen dairy products, the dairy segment accounts for a large value share in the global lipolyzed butter fat market over the forecast period. Due to the increasing expansion of low-fat bakery products such as cakes, muffins, pizza, and breads, the bakery category is followed by the dairy segment.

By Product, the market is classified into Dairy, Ice-cream, Yogurt, Others, Bakery, Breads, Cakes, Muffins, and Others. The dairy sub-segment contributes for significant value share over the forecast period in the global lipolyzed butter fat market. It includes products such as ice cream, and yogurt. The bakery segment is followed by the dairy segment attributed to the rapid growth the low-fat bakery products including cakes, muffins, pizza, breads, etc.

List of Key Players of Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market:

Cargill Inc.

Dairyland Laboratories Inc.

Flavorjen Group

Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Regional Dominance:

Due to the relatively high demand for lipolyzed butter.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the most dominant region. Through marketing investigation instruments and solid foundations of existence, it will exhibit significant growth in the time allotted. Because of the growing population and the high per capita income of the customers, the item's consumption is increasing. Due to the relatively high demand for lipolyzed butter fat from the food and beverage industry, the Asia Pacific area is expected to show strong potential for growth in terms of both revenue and opportunity for vendors. Countries like India, China, and ASEAN are likely to grow substantially in the regional market in the next years. Furthermore, while the company's global expansion accounts for a substantial percentage of the Lipolyzed Butter Fat market, regions like as the Middle East and Africa will continue to develop progressively.

Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market is segmented as follows:

Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Dairy - yogurt, ice-cream

Confectionaries

Bakery - cakes, bread, muffins.

Others- such as fats, snacks, oils, cereals

Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Dairy

Ice-cream

Yogurt

Others

Bakery

Breads

Cakes

Muffins

Others

Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Zion Market Research