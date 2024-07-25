Lionel Hitchen's Sustainable Journey to the Ecovadis Gold Medal

ANDOVER, England , July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Hitchen, a leading supplier of natural flavours and flavour ingredients to the food and beverage industry, has continuously reinforced its dedication to sustainability since launching its first sustainability report in 2022 in collaboration with the University of Southampton Business School. The company has since remained committed to reporting on its sustainable practices, with the recent publication of its third report.

Lionel Hitchen Ecovadis Gold Medal

In line with this commitment, Lionel Hitchen has launched a dedicated page on its website aimed at communicating its sustainability initiatives and the climate projects it supports. This marks a significant step in the company's ongoing efforts to transparently communicate its sustainability efforts to its stakeholders.

Helen McNair, the Technical Director at Lionel Hitchen, who recently spoke at the London Flavour Day 2024 and leads the company's sustainability strategy, emphasized the incorporation of sustainability into the company's core values, stating, "It needed to be part of our language and values in our business. We had to make sure that sustainability was embedded and integrated right across the whole business." McNair further highlighted the company's proactive approach to engaging employees in the sustainability journey, sharing, "We asked all the teams to give us ideas, including energy reduction. In fact, we had 100 ideas for reducing energy within our business which was fantastic. And because of that we set up what we call our Green Pathway Group."

In July 2024, Lionel Hitchen was awarded the Gold Medal, a recognition given to the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the 12 months prior. The EcoVadis rating system evaluates a company's policies, actions, and results across four key areas - environment, labour & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement - in alignment with international sustainability standards. Achieving the EcoVadis Gold Medal places Lionel Hitchen among the global leaders in corporate sustainability performance.

As Lionel Hitchen continues to make strides in its sustainability journey, the company remains dedicated to fostering a sustainable business model that aligns with its values and benefits future generations.

For more information about Lionel Hitchen's sustainability initiatives and projects, please visit Lionel Hitchen's website or contact the company directly.

Media Contact:

Fran Padgham

Marketing Manager

Fran.Padgham@lionelhitchen.com

Anne Wiziack

Marketing Executive

Anne.Wiziack@lionelhitchen.com

+44 7514824861

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469277/Lionel_Hitchen_Ecovadis_Gold_Medal.jpg