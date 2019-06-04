Lionbridge Launches Lionbridge AI, Extends Leadership Position in AI Training Data Services

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge, the world's most trusted globalization partner, is pleased to announce the launch of Lionbridge AI. Marrying the market-leading human-annotated AI training data services and linguistic capabilities of Lionbridge, formerly known as Machine Intelligence, with the training data platform and marketplace of recently-acquired Gengo, Lionbridge AI provides a suite of capabilities and services that meets the end-to-end needs of companies building the next generation of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

"This is an incredible opportunity to bring together our services, technology platform and voice capabilities into a single offering," said Lionbridge CEO John Fennelly. "We are confident that Lionbridge AI will help our customers deliver improved, more engaging, and increasingly human-like experiences to their artificial intelligence initiatives."

As nearly every company contemplates how to use AI to build smarter products and services, while determining how to derive greater predictive capabilities to strengthen the customer experience, Lionbridge AI is perfectly positioned to support the ever-expanding array of uses for artificial intelligence.

For more than 15 years, Lionbridge has been a key partner supporting the world's technology leaders in training data and content relevance. Powered by its carefully-curated Smart Crowd™, Lionbridge AI services range from linguistic consulting and natural language processing (NLP) component development, to custom data collection programs and secure, on-site annotation services.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering marketing, testing and globalization services in more than 300 languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of 500,000 passionate experts in 5,000-plus cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

