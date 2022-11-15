Linxon secures framework agreement for ESB, Republic of Ireland

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has secured a prestigious framework agreement for the works associated with the Design and Build of High Voltage Electrical Substations for ESB in the Republic of Ireland, which runs from 2022 to 2025 with optional extension until 2029.

"We are delighted to have been selected by the ESB to enter into a long-term relationship and secure our place on this exciting Design and Build of HV substation framework. This is our 2nd major award in the Republic of Ireland, we will work in a collaborative way to deliver a successful framework between our organisations, and I look forward to continuing this over the next few years with a firm focus upon achieving our shared Net Zero ambitions", said Stefan Reisacher, CEO of Linxon.

This framework will involve Linxon providing its market leading technical / equipment innovation, system integration and construction knowledge across ESB Networks electrical transmission infrastructure ranging from 132 kV to 400 kV, whilst supporting both organisations' drive towards Net Zero. The framework activities will range from small substation extensions and refurbishment to large scale, innovative, new build substation requirements. The proposed scope of works for the projects under this framework agreement will include, but not be limited to: 400 kV / 220 kV / 110 kV / 38 kV voltage levels GIS and/or AIS switchgears, substation control system and protection systems, underground HV cable circuits and overhead lines depending on project requirements.

Linxon is building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy. We strive to minimize the carbon impact of our business activities, by continually looking for supply options and methods of working which will significantly reduce carbon emissions – in design, procurement and construction.

About Electricity Supply Board (ESB)

Electricity Supply Board (ESB) was established in 1927 as a statutory corporation in the Republic of Ireland under the Electricity (Supply) Act 1927. With a holding of 95%, ESB is majority owned by the Irish Government. The remaining 5% is held by the trustees of an Employee Share Ownership Plan.

About Linxon

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

We combine SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's industry-leading technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations. As one of the leading engineering companies, we help our customers with turnkey solutions in the field of substations for power transmission, renewable energy and transportation. As a single point of contact we combine the accumulated knowhow of key-suppliers and contractors so that customers benefit from efficient solutions, increased industrial productivity and a lower environmental impact. We work to shape energy solutions to empower sustainable connectivity. linxon.com

