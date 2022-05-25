LINX Receive Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification

The team at LINX made achieving the certification one of their key objectives as a business. The process involved evaluating the existing procedures, from cyber security to staff security training including incident and asset management.

Richard Petrie, CTO at LINX oversaw the project;

"It was most definitely a whole company effort in the lead up to our assessments for the ISO 27001. We felt this was a crucial step for us as a business to show our commitment to our community, adding further value to LINX as a business and giving us the outline for future refinement and growth."

LINX provide interconnection services for over 950 global networks, from cloud access to peering and colocation. Their London network is present in over 16 data centre locations, providing multiple opportunities to networks to meet and exchange online traffic.

Richard continues;

"We are evolving as a business, welcoming an increasing number of new networks from global enterprise and financial markets. The ISO 27001 certification is an important mark for us to give both our current members and these customers even more confidence in LINX and our assurance that their data is in safe hands."

The global LINX presence is close to hitting a new maximum peak of 7Tbps of online traffic being passed through their interconnection hubs combined.

LINX operates across twenty-four data centre points of presence (PoP) in the UK. Each PoP operated by LINX falls under the scope of the certification. Significant investment in time and effort was made to meet the standards across all PoPs as well as core IT systems, data stores and security training.

The cost of not having an effective Information Security Management System can be high – both financially and reputationally. The standard is a critical component in any organisation's risk management strategy, and it has become an essential part of many organisations' IT governance, risk and compliance (GRC) programmes.

LINX worked with the British Standards Institution (BSI) to achieve the ISO 27001 standard. BSI certification marks are internationally recognized and represent quality, reliability, and continual improvement.

The LINX certification can be viewed here.

About The London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Established in 1994, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting over 1000 member ASNs from over 80 countries.

LINX continues to expand their London presence with 16 locations across the City along with UK regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland.

They also operate LINX NoVA, an interconnection platform for the US located in Northern Virginia as well as powering JEDIX in Saudi Arabia. New for 2021, LINX have provided the technical solution for new IXP on the Isle of Man, ManxIX.

