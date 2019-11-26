LINX Appoint Pieter Knook as New Chair for its Board

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Internet Exchange (LINX) have recruited Pieter Knook as non-executive Chairperson for its Board of Directors.

Pieter Knook has had a very long and successful career at Microsoft and has served on a number of executive boards. A graduate from the University of Cambridge he is currently Chairman at Altitude Angel as well as a Director of both Pulsant and Bio-key.

Kurt Erik Lindqvist, CEO of the London Internet Exchange, said, "The LINX Chair is expected to champion our vision, mission and core values ensuring that the strategy and key Board decisions are made with these fundamentals in mind. We needed someone with a good understanding of our industry sector and the role LINX plays in the ecosystem and Pieter was the perfect fit for that."

The mission of LINX is to provide world-leading Internet Exchange Points that provide increasing performance and value for its members. It also aims to represent their interests in matters of public policy.

The exchange's vision is to provide an open community of network operators interconnecting to maintain an "Internet for Everyone" all without interference.

Simon Woodhead, longstanding LINX Board member and current LINX Chair, added, "Being a non-profit member owned organisation, the LINX Board plays a pivotal part in the running of the exchange, so finding the right candidate was crucial. Pieter has a very impressive background in tech and I'm personally delighted that we can tap into his knowledge and expertise to help take LINX to the next level."

LINX is the largest, solely member-run Internet exchange in the World, with over 900 network ASNs, from 80 countries, currently connected to one or more of their seven global interconnection points.

Commenting on his new role Pieter Knook said, "LINX has an impressive track record of facilitating network interconnection for 25 years now. It is a globally established, secure and robust provider but with the huge growth in data and Cloud services expected over the next few years we have to look ahead, drive innovation, and develop our infrastructure to meet future demands. I am very pleased therefore to have been given the opportunity to be the new LINX Chair and I am really looking forward to meeting with members and partners to help fulfil long-term growth goals for our industry."

The LINX Board already has a varied wealth of experience within the telecommunications and technology industry including three internal LINX senior members of staff and representatives from high profile organisations Google, Facebook and BT, who are all active LINX members.

The appointment of Pieter Knook as Chair is effective from December 1st 2019.

Established in 1994, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting 900 member ASNs from 80 countries. LINX continues to expand their London presence with 16 locations across London along with regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland. LINX also operates an Internet exchange in the Ashburn metro area in the US just outside Washington DC. In 2019, JEDIX, a new IX for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, powered by LINX has been established in partnership with STC.

