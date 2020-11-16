LINX and Iron Mountain Data Centers Further Extend Partnership with Latest LINX NoVA PoP

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Internet Exchange (LINX) and Iron Mountain Data Centers, a division of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, announced that LINX NoVA will be installing a switch into the VA-1 Iron Mountain Data Center facility in Northern Virginia, making the facility a full LINX interconnection location.

Launched back in 2014 after demand from the local network community to keep Internet traffic local, LINX NoVA is a stand-alone regional Internet Exchange Point (IXP), not connected back to LINX in London. The IXP can be accessed currently from three locations in the Northern Virginia region; Ashburn, Reston and Manassas.

By peering Internet traffic and keeping traffic local, networks benefit from increased redundancy, lower latency and more control. Peering can also considerably lower costs when compared to other methods of data transfer.

Adding Iron Mountain to the LINX NoVA network map is a huge step forward for LINX and LINX NoVA. Located outside of Washington, D.C., Iron Mountain Data Centers' VA-1 facility is situated in the heart of the world's largest and fastest-growing data center market, boasting a strong customer base that includes 95% of the Fortune 1000.

Jennifer Holmes, LINX Chief Commercial Officer says:

"We are excited to be welcoming Iron Mountain Data Centers on board as a partner for LINX NoVA. This new partnership will allow their current customer base to access our peering platform and start to benefit from everything that joining LINX has to offer."

Iron Mountain Data Centers' existing customers can join LINX NoVA from the VA-1 facility and any of their facilities globally through Iron Mountain's Virtual Cross Connect Service. For example, customers can interconnect with LINX NoVA from its NJE-1 data center , a facility with 26 megawatts of existing and expansion capacity available that is located in Edison, New Jersey and houses the largest solar rooftop array in the United States today, enabling 7.2MW of renewable energy.

Frank Scalzo, Director and General Manager of Network Strategy & Services at Iron Mountain Data Centers says:

"Expanding our partnership with LINX by adding the LINX NoVa Point of Presence in our VA-1 data center emphasizes our commitment to meet the interconnection needs of our customers. This partnership enables our customers to interconnect to a peering platform that creates low latency connections into the largest and fastest growing data center market globally. Our partnership with LINX in both Northern Virginia and London is a key part of our strategy to grow the Iron Mountain Data Center ecosystem.''

The wider Virginia area remains a key interconnection location with the Virginia Beach subsea cable landing station close by. Subsea cables MAREA, connecting Europe to the US and also BRUSA running down to service Brazil, means LINX NoVA is a key location for first-stop peering opportunities without having to travel further. Fewer hops means lower latency for network traffic.

Iron Mountain Data Centers became a member of LINX in 2019 and earlier in 2020, they were announced as a 100G reseller partner for LINX in London. For more information about Iron Mountain Data Centers, including their VA-1facility, please visit https://www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/data-centers.

The future looks bright with this new peering partnership.

Established in 1994, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the largest Internet exchanges in the world, connecting over 900 member ASNs from over 80 countries. LINX continues to expand their London presence with 16 locations across London along with regional exchanges in Wales, Manchester and Scotland. LINX also operates an Internet exchange in the Ashburn metro area in the US just outside Washington DC. In 2019, JEDIX was launched, a new IX for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, powered by LINX.

