Linode Chooses Sydney as Next Stop in Global Expansion

Nearly half of Australia's startup businesses are located in Sydney. In 2018, Australian public cloud spending was AU$4.6 billion, which analyst firm Gartner predicts will rise to AU$6.6 billion in 2020 and AU$7.7 billion in 2021, putting Australia at a higher rate of public cloud adoption than anywhere else in the world.

"Some of the world's most successful startups were born in Sydney," said Dan Spataro, Director of Data Center and Network Operations. "It's a city with a vibrant developer ecosystem and an amazing track record of creating companies that have grown into global market leaders. With our presence in Sydney, we'll be providing the cloud infrastructure to enable the next Atlassian and Canvas."

Linode Sydney will offer Linode's full portfolio of services on top of the company's latest server builds and Next Generation Network (NGN) connected to Linode's world-class global fiber backbone. With a Linode data center located on Australian soil, developers and businesses will have a new choice in cloud computing that satisfies data residency laws and also provides the best price-to-performance ratio in the industry. With the opening planned for this winter, customers in Australia and the wider technology community will experience reduced latency and improved performance by running workloads closer to home. Linode's cloud services will be available at the same low, flat and transparent price in Australia as they are in every other region in which Linode operates.

Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Old City, the company empowers over 800,000 developers, startups and businesses across its global network of 10 data centers. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com or follow @linode on Twitter.

