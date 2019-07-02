LINNÉ LENS - Global Release of Scannable AI Encyclopedia

LINNÉ LENS is a "scannable AI encyclopedia." Through the use of independently developed on-device AI technology, it is possible to recognize and record multiple organisms moving at high speed simultaneously in real time simply by scanning them with a smartphone, even in areas without a connection, such as underwater or deep in the mountains. Named for Carl von Linné, father of modern taxonomy, we aim to create "a lens which can instantly recognize the world's plants and animals, enabling anyone to interpret the world's richness like an expert."

At the present time, it supports around 10,000 species, focusing on organisms found in aquariums and zoos, including a wide array of fish, mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and insects. Users can learn the name and detailed biological information of an organism in an instant simply by using their smartphone to scan aquarium tanks, animals at a safari park, fish encountered while diving or fishing, or birds or butterflies found in the wild. Found organisms are automatically added to the collection, and users can even find unexpected connections between organisms by using the taxonomic tree.

In addition, users can view original commentaries by the staff at affiliated aquariums and zoos. We have partnered with 7 leading institutions in Japan so far, and plan to expand our partnerships globally in the future.

Linne Corporation is an AI startup founded in 2018 with the mission of using data driven methods to increase ecosystem sustainability, and our product concept is "an expert's eye for everyone." According to the latest IPBES report, "around 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades, due to human activity." While there are limits to what a single company can do in the face of a global scale problem, based on our belief that "You can only manage what you can measure," we are working to increase people's concern and understanding regarding the natural world and the living things around them through Mobile AI/AR, and to support scientific research and quantitative monitoring by experts through AI technology. To date, we have been recognized as a partner in the NVIDIA Inception Program, and we have received numerous awards, including the iF Design Award 2019 and the Excellence Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival.

