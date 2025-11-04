Linker Vision Showcases Physical AI and Global Expansion Roadmap at Barcelona Smart City Expo 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision, a leading AI platform company pioneering Physical AI and Reasoning AI, unveiled its global expansion roadmap and next-generation platform advancements at Smart City Expo World Congress 2025. As urban systems face growing complexity, Linker Vision is enabling governments and enterprises to transition from static infrastructure to adaptive, intelligent operations—driven by real-time perception, reasoning, and action.

Scaling Smart City AI from Blueprint to Deployment

At the Expo, Linker Vision will present how its end-to-end VisionAI platform—spanning simulation (Mirra), model training (DataVerse), and real-time orchestration (Observ)—is shaping the future of smart cities. This "Three Computer Solution" forms the physical AI backbone of an AI-powered urban system that connects Vision-Language Models (VLMs), photorealistic Digital Twins, and sensor networks leveraging NVIDIA Blueprint for Smart City AI , an workflow for city-scale AI solutions

In Southeast Asia, Linker Vision is actively deploying its platform in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in collaboration with leading cloud and SI partners. The project integrates real-time urban monitoring with AI-powered Digital Twins, enabling smarter decision-making across traffic, construction, safety, and emergency scenarios

Deep Collaboration with the NVIDIA AI Ecosystem

Linker Vision's platform is tightly integrated with NVIDIA's advanced AI stack, leveraging Metropolis for video analytics, Cosmos for world generation and understanding, and Omniverse for digital twin simulation. These collaborations enable seamless real-to-sim/sim-to-real pipelines, accelerating AI model training and deployment at scale.

Through the integration of synthetic data generation, scenario modeling, and edge deployment, Linker Vision empowers cities to evolve from passive monitoring to real-time situational understanding and automated response.

This alignment with NVIDIA's ecosystem ensures that Linker Vision's platform not only supports sovereign AI infrastructure needs but also remains at the frontier of AI performance and scalability.

Accelerating Global Adoption of Physical AI

With active deployments across North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, Linker Vision is working with global telcos, OEMs, and cloud providers to replicate its solutions, based on NVIDIA Blueprint for Smart City AI in diverse urban environments. Its full-stack architecture supports use cases ranging from traffic orchestration and public safety to disaster response and infrastructure optimization.

"The cities of the future won't just observe—they will understand, predict, and respond," said Dr. Paul Shieh, CEO of Linker Vision. "From Taiwan to Barcelona and beyond, we are enabling Physical AI to become a foundational layer for global urban infrastructure."