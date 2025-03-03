Linker Vision Joins Cisco's Ecosystem to Advance AI-Powered Video Analytics with VLM

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linker Vision is excited to be part of Cisco's Mobility Services Platform ecosystem, alongside industry leaders like Qualcomm and Salesforce, delivering AI-driven video analytics to enhance real-time insights, automated monitoring, and intelligent decision-making.

Linker's VisionAI Platform provides an end-to-end AI pipeline, from data ingestion and model optimization to real-time video processing and AI-driven insights. By leveraging Large Vision Model (LVM) and Vision Language Model (VLM), the platform drives operational efficiency, predictive analytics, and automation, advancing smart cities, smart manufacturing, and smart healthcare for a more connected and intelligent world.

Paul Shieh, CEO of Linker Vision, stated:

"We are thrilled to be part of this growing ecosystem, working alongside industry leaders to drive innovation in AI-powered mobility and infrastructure. Our VLM technology plays a critical role in transforming real-world video data into actionable intelligence, helping businesses and governments enhance safety, efficiency, and operational effectiveness."

For more details on the Mobility Services Platform ecosystem, visit the official blog post here: https://blogs.cisco.com/news