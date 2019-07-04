Linius Signs Commercial Deal With SportsHero

A world-first: every soccer fan can have their very own, hyper-personalized soccer channel

Linius has entered into a Master Services Agreement with SportsHero (ASX:SHO)

SportsHero to use the Linius technology in the SportsHero app and through 'white label' solutions, including the mobile application, 'Kita Garuda', developed for the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI)

(PSSI) The Kita Garuda mobile app is being aggressively promoted to PSSI's 80 million fans across Indonesia

LONDON, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) -- the only cloud-based solution that transforms static video into hyper-personalized video experiences with its world-first Video Virtualization Engine ™ (VVE) -- has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SportsHero Limited (ASX: SHO) via their respective wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Under the MSA, SportsHero will have the rights to use the Linius technology in the SportsHero app and through its 'white label' solutions, including the 'Kita Garuda' mobile application, developed for the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).

On 25 March 2019, SportsHero announced they had entered into an exclusive agreement with PSSI -- one of the world's largest sports federations -- boasting an engaged fan base of 80 million fans, over four leagues and 128 teams[i]. PSSI is 100% owned and controlled by the Indonesian government. Under the agreement, SportsHero is the exclusive provider and partner to build PSSI's first official platform, including social media, merchandise/e-commerce, game highlights and player access. As announced by SportsHero on 21 June 2019, the Kita Garuda mobile app is live on Google Play and the Apple App Store[ii].

Linius CEO, Chris Richardson, commented: "This truly is a world's first for soccer, or any sport for that matter, and we're very excited to be working with SportsHero to provide every PSSI soccer fan with the ability to create their own channel. Fans will be able to completely customize content based on their viewing preferences. Millions of fans will have the ability to create, watch and share millions of personalized channels. Our unique data-driven video assembly is delivering personalized TV to the world -- no one else can do this."

"We are thrilled to be delivering, with Linius, one of the world's first personalized video capabilities for our client, PSSI," commented Tom Lapping, CEO of Sportshero. "PSSI is wholly owned by the Indonesian government and is one of the world's largest sports federations, with 80 million fans spread across four leagues and 128 teams. PSSI has committed to aggressively market the SportsHero developed mobile app to its extensive fan base of over 80 million fans[iii]. Indonesia represents the largest digital community in the Association of South East Asian Nations, with 130 million social media users, 177 million mobile users and 120 million mobile social users[iv]."

The capability will be deployed via the Linius Widget Suite. The Widget Suite was built on Linius' Software-as-a-Service cloud platform, Linius Video Services, by Systems Integrator Hemisphere and launched Friday 3 May 2019[v].

The Widget Suite is available in the Linius Marketplace: https://www.linius.com/marketplace/

Following the successful launch of the PSSI Kita Garuda mobile application, SportsHero intends to pursue further agreements with other leading football and sports leagues across Asia and globally. The Linius -- SportsHero MSA provides for the deployment of the integrated Linius technology for future SportsHero clients.

The term of the MSA is two years with provisions for extension. Pricing is at Linius' standard pricing. Revenue will be dependent on the take-up of the service.

About Linius Technologies Limited:

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has invented and patented the Video Virtualization Engine™ (VVE), which is available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are investing billions in virtualizing 'video services' (technologies) and Artificial Intelligence in the cloud[vi]. It is arguably the biggest battle on the internet, given that video accounts for nearly 80 percent of internet traffic[vii].

Only Linius can expose the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data. Accessing the data within the video file is the missing link for video cloud service providers, creating unparalleled value across the internet video industry.

Linius' VVE-powered Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution enables anyone to instantly search the data within video, from across an infinite number of sources, and automatically assemble the results in a single stream on-the-fly. No human hands required.

Linius is revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals across the globe produce, deliver and consume video, enabling previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences.

It's a breakthrough set to disrupt entire multi-billion-dollar industries. Linius is initially focused on delivering its Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution to six core markets: News and Media, Sports Broadcasters and Rights Holders, Education, Corporate Communications, Security and Defence, and Sports Betting.

For more on Linius Technologies, visit www.linius.com

