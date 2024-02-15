LINGOTTO APPOINTS PAM CHAN TO LAUNCH MOSAIC, A NEW PRIVATE MARKET STRATEGY

LINGOTTO TO ESTABLISH U.S. PRESENCE WITH NEW YORK OFFICE

MOSAIC IS A FLEXIBLE DIRECT INVESTMENT STRATEGY EMPHASIZING STRUCTURED DOWNSIDE PROTECTION

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingotto Investment Management LLP, a $4.6bn1 investment management company owned by Exor N.V., today announces the launch of their US presence and appointment of Pam Chan as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Mosaic. This new private market strategy will invest across asset classes, industries, and capital structures, and will be anchored by Exor. With this move, Lingotto is further developing an organization that allows talented investment professionals to pursue their passion for investing in an environment of autonomy and structured support.

Prior to joining Lingotto, Ms. Chan was the Chief Investment Officer and Head of Direct Private Opportunities at BlackRock. While at BlackRock, she co-founded and led the firm's Alternative Solutions group which grew to over $12bn assets under management2 across a range of private market strategies and investment themes. She also served on BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Alternatives Executive Committee, and co-led the firm's Global Leadership Summit in 2021, in addition to chairing multiple investment committees.

Before BlackRock, Ms. Chan worked for Goldman Sachs, Bridgewater, and the Financial Stability Board. She has served on the boards of Home Partners of America, Forbright, Inc., and Macro Media, Inc. She graduated from Harvard College magna cum laude and Harvard Business School with high honors.

In 2020, Ms. Chan was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader and was appointed a member of that organization's Global Future Council on the Future of Responsible Investing and Women in Finance community. In 2022, Private Equity International included her on their list of Women of Influence in Private Markets.

Ms. Chan said, "I am thrilled to be launching Mosaic at Lingotto. The firm's long-term investment philosophy and explicit mandate to foster curiosity and creativity in the pursuit of new and different ideas strongly resonate with me. As the private market space continues to grow in depth and breadth, I have strong conviction that flexible capital will create differentiated opportunities and sustained performance for our investors."

Commenting on Ms. Chan's appointment, Enrico Vellano, Lingotto's CEO, said, "At Lingotto we're creating a culture where highly capable investors can focus on what they love — investing. As we continue to grow the firm, I am delighted to welcome Pam on board at the same time as opening of our first U.S. office. Her investment acumen speaks for itself, and Mosaic aligns perfectly with our philosophy. We are excited to see Pam build out her new team and start to deploy capital for our investors."

About Lingotto

Lingotto Investment Management LLP is an independent and entrepreneurial investment management company headquartered in London. It is wholly owned by Exor N.V., one of Europe's largest diversified holding companies, and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number 755308). It is exempt from registration as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and has filed as an "exempt reporting adviser". Lingotto US LLC is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Lingotto's purpose is to deliver attractive long-term returns through a complementary, differentiated, and unique investment approach. It provides talented investment professionals a home in which they can pursue their passion for investing through an attractive combination of autonomy and structured support.

More at www.lingotto.com

Lingotto Investment Management LLP

7 Seymour Street

London W1H 7JW

www.lingotto.com LingottoIR@Lingotto.com

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.

Lingotto Investment Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 755308 as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM), with the additional permissions set out in Article 6(4) AIFMD.

This document is provided for informational purposes only and it is not a financial promotion or an offer to, or solicitation of, any persons for the provision of investment management, advisory or any other comparable or related services. No statement in this document is or should be construed as investment, legal or tax advice, nor is any statement a financial promotion or an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or other instrument, or an offer to arrange any transaction, or to enter into legal relations.

The information contained in this communication should not be regarded as a substitute for exercising your own judgement. You should consult your tax, legal, accounting or other advisors about the information presented herein.

It is the responsibility of every person reading this document to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws of any relevant country, including obtaining any government or other consent which may be required or observing any other formality which needs to be observed in that country.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information and opinions contained in this document or their accuracy or completeness. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document by any of Lingotto Investment Management LLP, Lingotto Investment Management (UK) Limited, Exor N.V. their members, employees or affiliates and no liability is accepted by such persons for the accuracy or completeness of any such information or opinions, and nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to past or future performance.

1 As at December 31, 2023

2 Includes undrawn client commitments

