Lingong Group Makes Global Debut as Consolidated Brand at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

SDLG and LGMG unveil new product lines for North America and Europe, alongside LGMG's new global service brand, signaling an ambitious push into advanced markets

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingong Group today announced its first global appearance as a consolidated brand at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026. Building on its recent brand upgrade, the company unveiled an expanded construction equipment portfolio and a new global service platform to better support customers across North America, Europe and other key markets.

SDLG and LGMG debuts their latest electric and intelligent equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, marking Lingong Group’s global debut as a consolidated brand.

From March 3–7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, core subsidiaries Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG) and Lingong Heavy Machinery (LGMG) will headline the Group's presence with multiple product launches, including the debut of LGMG's new global service brand LGMG ProCare.

At the show, Lingong Group introduced new product lines spanning loaders, aerial work platforms and industrial vehicles, with a strong focus on electric and intelligent. Select models feature new-energy powertrains, intelligent control platforms and user-centric designs that enhance efficiency and operator control, reinforcing its competitiveness in global markets.

Complementing the new equipment, LGMG launched LGMG ProCare, its new global service brand and icon. LGMG ProCare is built to link digital connectivity with operational excellence: ensuring always-on service, parts availability, and equipment connectivity, supported by full-lifecycle service designed to minimize downtime and protect long-term asset value.

"Service and customer value are at the heart of our global strategy," said Simon Zhang, President of LGMG. "Our ambition is clear: to establish Lingong as one of the world's leading industrial service brands. We're making substantial investments in service infrastructure and local capabilities to deliver the efficient, reliable support our global customers expect."

Beyond individual product and service launches, the exhibition marked the official launch of Lingong Group's upgraded brand strategy, signaling a fundamental shift in how the company operates internationally. By aligning its subsidiaries under one brand and centralizing R&D and service operations, Lingong is able to move faster, coordinate more closely across markets and bring integrated new-energy and intelligent equipment solutions to customers.

Lingong Group's CONEXPO-CON/AGG presence highlighted both its technical capabilities and long-term commitment to customers and partners. Guided by its principle of "Reliability in Action," the company aims to be a trusted partner in global construction and industrial progress through deeper collaboration with industry stakeholders, contributions to sustainable infrastructure, and dependable equipment backed by comprehensive service support.

About Lingong Group

Founded in 1972, Lingong Group is one of China's top five construction machinery manufacturers, guided by its core principle of "Reliability in Action." The Group's business portfolio spans five key segments: construction machinery, mining machinery, aerial work platforms, special machinery, and components manufacturing. In 2024, Lingong Group reported revenue of CNY 39.2 billion (approximately USD 5.7 billion).

Since entering international markets in 2007, Lingong has expanded its presence to more than 140 countries and regions, supported by over 110 dealers and more than 60 subsidiaries, along with four R&D centers, five manufacturing bases and eight representative offices.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925260/image1.jpg