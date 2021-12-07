Lingoda Partners with Fest Virtual Cooking to Offer Free Language and Cooking Classes for the Holidays

2 in 1: Become a Master Chef and Improve your Language Skills

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingoda , the leading online language school, today announced its partnership with virtual cooking class company Fest Cooking just in time for the holidays. The companies will collaborate on a campaign centered around immersing oneself in a new culture by mastering a foreign dish and learning a new language. The companies are partnering to provide individuals with the opportunity to become more in touch with another country, and are offering one month of language classes— 4 free group classes— after completing a cooking class.

Fest Cooking, a virtual cooking school that bridges the gap between professional chefs and home cooks, will host two group classes on December 14th and 16th with French and Mexican-inspired dishes including French onion galette and carne asada tacos. The classes, led virtually by professional chefs, will be free to sign up for and run approximately 90 minutes long.

After completing the cooking class, students will receive a promo code valid to redeem free language classes of their choice. Lingoda currently offers courses in German, French and Spanish, in addition to English.

"The holidays are a time to sit back and focus on the things that really matter, whether it's learning a new skill or simply spending time with loved ones," said Michael Shangkuan, CEO of Lingoda. "Our partnership with Fest Cooking allows individuals to utilize this time to dive deeper into other cultures, presenting them with the opportunity to discover new dishes and also learn a new language."

"Fest Cooking is all about bringing people together," said Brit Obenauer, CEO and Founder of Fest Cooking. "We're happy to partner with a company like Lingoda that really understands the qualities at our core— creativity, curiosity, passion and empowerment. We're excited to see who we can reach with our classes."

For more information about the classes and to sign up for either event, please visit here . The deadline for sign-ups is one hour prior to each event's start time.

To learn more about the Lingoda x Fest Cooking Partnership, please visit Lingoda's blog as well as the company's Facebook and Instagram pages.

ABOUT LINGODA

Lingoda is the number one trusted online language school. Founded in Berlin, Germany in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, Spanish and French to over 80,000 students worldwide. Our private and small group classes are taught by over 1,500 qualified, native-speaking teachers. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to empower even the busiest people to master a language and unlock their potential — at any time, from anywhere.

We believe in a communicative approach to language learning: mastering a language means being able to speak it with confidence. Our CEFR-focused learning materials are designed by linguistic experts and focus on meaningful topics that are applicable to our students' interests, careers and everyday lives. Thanks to our extensive rotating roster of teachers and our small group classes, students are exposed to a variety of regional accents and expressions within the same language and have the time and space to practice speaking in every lesson.

Our diverse team includes almost 200 international professionals from 30 countries speaking 40 languages. In 2021, Crunchbase listed Lingoda among the top 3 language learning companies globally. We have a score of 4.5 on Trustpilot and 75% of our reviews are rated as 'excellent' because we offer a high-quality and authentic learning experience that helps students achieve their learning goals and transform their lives. Visit www.lingoda.com for additional information.

ABOUT FEST COOKING

Fest Cooking, pronounced 'feast,' is a woman-owned business founded in 2019 that is proudly based in Charleston, South Carolina. Fest Cooking is a collective of Chefs, Pastry Chefs and Sommeliers who teach guided, interactive and completely customizable online classes to cooking-curious people around the world.

The expert instructors of Fest Cooking know a home-cooked meal doesn't look the same for everyone, and that's ok. That's why they teach private classes for every person, no matter your skill level, diets and allergies, or cuisine preferences in the kitchen.

Fest Cooking boasts a cuisine-rich range of classes. Chocolate Croissant Baking Class, Chinese Soup Dumpling Class, The Art of the Bloody Mary Mixology class are just a few of their most popular wintertime classes. Explore all of their virtual cooking classes to help you master your home cooking.

