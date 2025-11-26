Partnership underscores Chicago Bulls' global reach and resonance and reflects Linglong Tire's efforts to continue growing sports marketing portfolio

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, 2025, Linglong Tire announced a global partnership with the NBA's world-renowned Chicago Bulls. This signing marks another significant move by Linglong Tire in the field of sports marketing and the Bulls' advancement of their international growth strategy.

Following Linglong's partnerships with Chelsea and Real Madrid, the deal with the Chicago Bulls deepens Linglong's global strategic layout and expands its portfolio of collaborations with top-tier global sports brands.

LINGLONG TIRE TIPS OFF NEW JOURNEY WITH CHICAGO BULLS

The Bulls strive to connect with more global fans by creating legendary digital and in-person experiences while growing strategic brand partnerships. This spirit aligns with Linglong's core brand philosophy of driving performance and technological breakthroughs, specifically in material science and structural design.

As a leading global tire maker, Linglong is committed to integrating innovative technology and excellent performance into every product. Whether for urban commuting or in rapidly changing driving conditions akin to an NBA game, Linglong provides confidence through strong grip, precise control, and quiet comfort.

The strategic cooperation with the Chicago Bulls is a key component of Linglong's plan to grow its presence in the North American market. Linglong has established North American brands – Green Max, ATLAS and Evoluxx – that will also support this partnership. Looking ahead, with the development of the brand's production base in Brazil advancing, Linglong is gradually establishing a supply chain network covering the Americas, laying a solid production foundation for localized operations and market penetration.

Linglong will support courtside branding and fan engagement initiatives, including presenting the team's annual Lunar New Year game, when the Bulls celebrate the Year of the Horse on Feb. 19, 2026. From community basketball programs to offline technology experience tours, the Bulls and Linglong Tire will work together to connect with fans and users around the world who are passionate about basketball and the reliability, safety and innovation provided by high-quality tires.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832422/image.jpg