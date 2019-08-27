Linglong Tire Signs Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation with Geely Automobile

Linglong and Geely began their cooperation in 2012. During the past eight years, Linglong has been providing OE service to full range of models of Geely's automobiles with excellent products and services. Linglong has been awarded the Quality Improvement Award and Best Cooperation Award by Geely.

It is another major breakthrough for the close cooperation between the two sides. According to the content of this agreement, the two parties will carry out long-term cooperation in product design and development, new technology applications, quality assurance, cost optimization, and manufacturing globalization etc., and Geely Automobile's global manufacturing bases will provide a stable and high share of OE resources for Linglong. Meanwhile, the two sides will take their respective R&D and product advantages to promote the steady increase of both sides in the global market share.

Over the previous years, guided by the high-end demand of OE market, Linglong grasped the lifeline of the market and developed high performance tires that meet market demand on the basis of making full use of its existing advanced technology and performance testing systems. Up to now, the company has provided OE service for more than 100 manufacturing bases of many famous automakers worldwide.

The establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Linglong is Geely's affirmation and recognition of the comprehensive strength of Linglong. Linglong Tire will continue to focus on scientific and technological innovation and develop new type of tires suitable for new models with new research and development technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/966016/Linglong_Tire.jpg

SOURCE Linglong Tire