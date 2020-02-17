Linglong Passed the Potential Supplier Audit of MAN

With its headquarters in Munich, Germany, MAN Truck & Bus is one of Europe's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers and transport solution providers. The company's product portfolio includes vans, trucks, buses/coaches and diesel and gas engines along with services related to passenger and cargo transport.

The passing of MAN's potential supplier audit demonstrates LLIT's ability in technology, manufacturing and management to provide OE service for MAN, which conforms to MAN's procurement standards and technical requirements. LLIT has reached the world advanced level in technology, quality and management after several years' rapid development.



Meanwhile, it also lays a solid foundation for Linglong's accelerating steps in its brand internationalization and building a high-end brand, and provides strong momentum to become a well-known tire maker with world-class technology and management. The growing Linglong will continue to improve its strength and endeavor to achieve its aim at providing OE service for more world-class automakers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090617/Linglong_Tire.jpg

