Lingerie Market Size is Estimated To Be USD 48510 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 9.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerie Market By Type - Ordinary Lingerie, Nursing Lingerie, Body Shaping Lingerie, Sports Lingerie, Other, By Sales Channel, Shopping Center, Specialty Store, Supermarket, Online Sales. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Undergarments Category.

The global Lingerie market size is estimated to be worth USD 28610 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 48510 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.2% during the review period .

Major factors driving the growth of the lingerie market are:

The Lingerie market is growing because of the growing number of working women. The rise in consumer income, combined with an increase in discretionary spending on fashionable clothing, has resulted in an increase in lingerie demand. In the coming years, market growth is expected to be boosted by the penetration of online channels and the strong influence of social media and marketing strategies.

In addition, product innovation in the apparel industry is expected to contribute to the growth of the lingerie market. The lingerie market's growth is being aided by the expansion of the organized retail sector in Asia-Pacific.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LINGERIE MARKET

Consumer spending behavior has changed as a result of the growing working women population, and an increase in per capita disposable income. Furthermore, due to increased awareness of hygiene, appearance, and living standards, consumers are increasingly opting for comfortable and functional lingerie. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Lingerie market during the forecast period. Lingerie sales have been increasing at a rapid rate around the world due to the growing population of working women. The sale of luxury lingerie is increasing in tandem with women's growing purchasing power.

A specialty store is most preferred as it provides the necessary discretion and offers a considerable variety to choose from. Several retailers use visual merchandising as a marketing strategy to attract more customers. The use of colorful backgrounds in retail stores, as well as the use of mannequins to display products, attracts more customers.

In the coming years, the penetration of online channels is expected to boost Lingerie market growth. Companies hire digital agencies to help them strengthen their online channels and display their products more effectively. E-commerce websites have gained popularity among some women because they provide product information, size questionnaires, a larger selection of different brands, and a wider range of designs and colors. Return policies in online channels also play an important role in driving the online segment's current growth rate.

Lingerie Market Share Analysis

Based on region, Asia-pacific is the most lucrative. In the Asia Pacific region, a shift in consumer attitudes toward various types of lingerie presents an opportunity. Furthermore, low-cost products exported from countries such as China and Turkey pose a significant threat to European brands.

Based on type, Sports Lingerie is the most lucrative. The demand for appropriate lingerie, such as sports bras, has increased as a result of women participating in sporting activities. Exercises cause breast motion and the pain that goes along with it. Sports bras, which provide women athletes with comfort and improved performance during sporting activities, were introduced to address these issues.

Based on the channel, specialty stores are expected to be the most lucrative.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Lingerie Market By Company

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Fruit of Loom

Triumph International

Nike

Wacoal

Adidas

Marks & Spencer

Uniqlo

American EagleOutfitters

Lululemon Athletica

Jockey

PVH

Cosmo Lady

ShenZhen HuiJie Group

Aimer

Embry Holdings

Gunze

Page Industries

Schiesser

Wolf Lingerie

Shanghai Gujin Underwear

Lise Charmel

Shanghai Three Gun

Ubras

