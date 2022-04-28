Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 14.2 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Widespread utilization in heavy-duty laundry liquids accounts for massive consumption of products in linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market; LAB is key component for producing linear alkylbenzene sulfonate generating profitable avenues

Manufacturers in Asia Pacific market tapping into the vast lucrative avenues; new generation formulations gathering popularity as bio-degradable surfactants

ALBANY, N.Y., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Linear alkyl benzene (LAB) has been massively utilized in the production of LAS which finds extensive applications in laundry powders, industrial cleaners, and heavy-duty laundry liquids. Rise in use of linear alkylbenzene sulphonates (LAS) in light-duty laundry applications in consumer markets have been expanding the size of the global linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market. The global valuation, projects an in-depth TMR study, will exceed US$ 14.2 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2021–2031.

In addition to being a LAS precursor, LAB is widely used as a key raw material in several detergent formulations, finds TMR report on the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market. Steady focus on adopting detergents that are characterized by easily biodegradable surfactants have extended the horizon for formulations in the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market which have good toxicity profile. LAB has thus supplanted dodecylbenzene sulfonates.

The shift toward prohibiting the use of non-biodegradable surfactants has fueled the growth prospects, spurring the adoption of LAB as a surfactant in a range of applications, as observed by analysts in a detailed assessment of the lucrative avenues.

Key Findings of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Study

Substantial Utilization in Making of Household & Industrial Cleaners Generates Abundant Opportunities: Extensive utilization of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) in range of household detergents and industrial cleaner has generated massive profitable opportunities over the years. Rise in demand for LAB in heavy-duty and light-duty dishwashing liquids for fabric washing is a key trend bolstering the prospects of the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market. Increased adoption of environmentally friendly surfactant formulations has spurred the sales of LAS, which has bolstered the market growth.

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market: Key Drivers

Over the past several decades, end-use industries in the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market have continually made the shift from non-biodegradable surfactant toward biodegradable on the back of the former's adverse impact on the environment. The trend continues to drive demand for LAB in various detergent formulations, observed the TMR analysts of the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market study.

Rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization especially in developing regions of the world has been spurring the commercialization of products related to laundry powders, industrial cleaners, and dishwashing liquids. This has propelled the consumption volumes of LAB.

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative market and it held a major share of the global linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market during the forecast period. The low-cost production of products and their proliferating sales have fueled the revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market.

China has emerged as remarkably lucrative market. The growth has been propelled by extensive production and consumption of LAS in various end-use industries.

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players whose strategies are influencing the growth dynamics of the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Jin Tung Petrochemicals, Deten Quimica, Huntsman Performance Products, and CEPSA Quimica.

Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market: Segmentation

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market, by Application

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

Heavy-duty Laundry Liquids



Laundry Powders



Light-duty Dishwashing Liquids



Industrial Cleaners



Household Cleaners

Others (Agricultural Herbicides, Ink Solvent, Emulsifying Agent, Anti-hygroscopic additives, Neutrino Detectors, Paint Industry, and Electric Cable Oil)

Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

